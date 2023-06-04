For many older Americans, assisted living has become an increasingly popular alternative to remaining in their homes. You can live in a comfortable residence and receive the services that you need, such as help with bathing and dressing.

Selecting the right place for a loved one is never a choice to be made lightly. Here are some essential topics for you to consider when making the decision: location, size, services and culture or atmosphere.

The best way to see if your loved one would enjoy being a part of the community is to take a look at the residents around them. Do they seem engaged and happy? Are they involved with crafts or physical activities to keep themselves motivated and challenged? When you walk in the door what is the kind of feeling you get? Is it welcoming? Take all of these things into consideration when looking at a retirement community.