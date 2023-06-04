For many older Americans, assisted living has become an increasingly popular alternative to remaining in their homes. You can live in a comfortable residence and receive the services that you need, such as help with bathing and dressing.
Selecting the right place for a loved one is never a choice to be made lightly. Here are some essential topics for you to consider when making the decision: location, size, services and culture or atmosphere.
- Location: Naturally, you will want to keep your loved one as close as possible, as it will make visits easy and be very helpful when arranging transportation to family events. Something else you should consider is, is the facility in a good location for other family members to visit?
- Size: Make sure to pick a senior community that will be a good fit for your family member. Your loved one might prefer a small home with just a few other seniors and some of their own personal things. Tour the assisted living facility, and consider everything that is offered and if the person would enjoy it or not.
- Services: It is important to see what is all offered at the community. Is transportation provided? Are exercise classes offered? Are church services provided?
- Culture and atmosphere: Choose an assisted living community that allows plenty of social opportunities and outings for the residents. Your loved one should be able to make meaningful friendships and have social relationships with other seniors and staff.
People are also reading…
The best way to see if your loved one would enjoy being a part of the community is to take a look at the residents around them. Do they seem engaged and happy? Are they involved with crafts or physical activities to keep themselves motivated and challenged? When you walk in the door what is the kind of feeling you get? Is it welcoming? Take all of these things into consideration when looking at a retirement community.