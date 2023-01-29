Heart Health Month

February is coming and with that means we need to focus on our cardiovascular health! It is important to know the effects of stress at any age. However, it is particularly key for aging adults as age 65 and older are more than likely than younger people to suffer cardiovascular disease.

There is a strong link between your emotions and heart health. Studies have found that emotions and mindset can increase your risk of heart disease, especially if always stressed. Stress isn’t bad all the time- in some cases it can be good if it gives you motivation. It becomes a problem when you experience severe or frequent stress. If you’re stressed about things, those that aren’t related to immediate physical danger, your body doesn’t need those extra chemicals!

Knowing the difference between the two types of stress is important for you to keep your health in check.

Acute stress is a response to a sudden or scary situation. It shouldn’t have any lasting effects on overall health. This type of stress is usually temporary and should go away once your body returns to its natural state.

Chronic stress does not go away for days, weeks, or months. Reasons for chronic stress might be a life change, natural disaster, health concern, money problems, living & working environment, and mental health conditions.

Both of these kinds of stress can ultimately have an effect on your heart. If stress or anxiety have your heart racing or skipping a beat, talk to your primary care doctor about managing stress. If you are at a risk of heart disease, then you should ask about heart health screening and an examination.