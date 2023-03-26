One of the many services offered to Beacon of Hope Hospice patients is regularly scheduled visits by our Home Health Aides (HHA) staff. Physicians and nurses will provide medical treatment, but the most intimate and personal tasks fall to a different, often overlooked group of caregivers; the HHA.

HHAs are responsible for the daily practices that enhance patient wellness: bathing, feeding, and turning the bedbound, changing linens, ensuring a clean and comfortable living space. While patient care is their primary duty, a HHA is much more than just a “bath aide,” they are trained to take vitals, light housekeeping, and to act as keen observers of any changes or problems in a patient’s health.

Regular HHA visits are a valuable part of the services provided by BOH Hospice. HHAs bring another set of eyes, coupled with a professional awareness, to our patients’ bedsides. They bring comfort and reassurance, not only to our patients, but also to their family caregivers.

HHAs are the frontline of our organization. They report changes in a patient’s condition, keep watch on a person’s skin and educate patients and their families about safe and appropriate methods for transferring a patient, or changing the bed sheets. And they give family members a much needed break from caring for their loved one around the clock.

As members of the hospice care team, HHAs not only provide physical help for daily tasks that may be too dangerous or taxing, but they are also in a position to provide emotional support to hospice patients who sometimes fear being alone.

Every patient is unique and has unique personal care needs. Aside from family members, the HHA is in the best position to remember each patient’s routine and specific needs. Their unique role allows them to observe what’s happening on a regular basis and in real time – so they can quickly report any changes to their case manager.

Day after day, HHAs are the ones who assist with the everyday tasks that patients may find too difficult to perform. This support allows those with serious illness to stay in the comfort of their own homes or to live comfortably in an assisted living facility.

In addition, they provide much-needed emotional support which is essential in a hospice care setting. For those in end-of-life care, the role of the HHA is critical and irreplaceable. Caring and comfort go hand in hand, so the strong relationships HHAs build often leave a lasting impression. The emotional connection means that many HHAs consider the work they do more than just a job, making them the quiet heroes of hospice care.

If you have any questions about the services that Beacon of Hope Hospice provides, call us at 563-391-6933.