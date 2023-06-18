Staying fit and healthy throughout the entirety of an individual's life is no easy feat. There are temptations from family, friends and the outside world pulling us into a life of immediate gratification. These choices feel good in the moment, but lead to deleterious consequences down the road.

Two-for-$5 burgers from your favorite fast-food joint? That’s a no brainer. That workout program you’ve been wanting to start? Ehh, you’re tired from finishing all of those chores. A break is warranted, you reason to yourself. These behaviors are done so quickly and willingly by our body that it seems as if there is no time to react. You aren’t even able to contemplate making a healthier decision because your body is almost on autopilot.

Today, I hope to give you a perspective on becoming healthier that is not only fast but allows you to make a healthy decision in almost any circumstance.

You may be thinking, “Logan, this sounds too good to be true.” I will say that this strategy is not for the faint of heart. It will take a little bit of effort, focus and persistence. But like any good thing in life, you will quickly reap the benefits of becoming a healthier person while reprogramming your brain to start making better decisions on autopilot.

The way I want you to think about being a healthy person is to put yourself in the shoes of what you THINK a healthy person would … well … think and do. If you’re a little confused, let’s look at an example.

Say you’re at a birthday party, wedding or any event with lots of high-calorie foods, alcohol and potentially other unhealthy behaviors. In this scenario, it is incredibly easy to get pulled in the direction of drinking three or more beers, gorging on a buffet of desserts and talking to your friends and family about all of the stress-inducing news and state of the world. When put into situations like this, take a moment to consider, “What would a healthy person do in this scenario?” This is an incredibly profound question that most people could answer.

Even ones who wouldn’t consider themselves to be health experts would be able to quickly decide on a healthy decision, regardless of where they are at, who they are with and what they are doing. In the example above, a healthy person would likely drink only one beer or opt for an alcohol-free drink, consider splitting a dessert with their spouse or friend and reroute a conversation to uplifting and positive talk that leaves both parties feeling good after it ends.

What I really like about this technique is how open-ended it is. I am not telling you exactly what to do. You are letting your intuition and knowledge about what you think a healthy person normally would do, guide you in making your healthy decisions. The idea behind this is to break the habits we are so accustomed to, and let your brain and body practice being a healthy person.

As mentioned, this does take time. This does take effort. BUT … over time, you will start making these healthy decisions reflexively. You will, in part, become the healthy person.