When I work with an older adult in helping them become healthier and fitter, most of them have never done a formal exercise program before. If they have, it has been a very long time since they have done it, and are basically starting from Square One. This usually causes anxiety and frustration, with the seemingly endless amounts of working programs, diets and trends to try out. Quickly, a motivated desire to become healthier, can be squashed out because of decision fatigue and uncertainty.

If this sounds ANYTHING like what you have experienced in the past, I encourage you to read on.

Convincing someone to exercise and become healthier is much easier said than done. We all know eating healthier and working out is good for us. Despite this, knowing what to do doesn’t always make it easier. As a senior, consider a different lens through what your workouts can do for you in your life.

For the sake of the article, I am going to assume that most people who are reading this are retired or near retiring. Regardless of what stage you are currently in, there is no doubt that working out and improving your health can make a profound impact on yourself. The way I want you to look at this is through some dreaming. I want you to think how your life would look in your current retirement, or once you retire, if you started taking more of an active role in keeping yourself healthy. How would you feel during retirement if you started walking 10-20 minutes every day? How would you feel if you cut back on drinking alcohol to only three times a week, compared to every day?

More energy? Better focus? Almost like you’re a new person? All of the aspects of retirement, or enjoying your later years will greatly be amplified with just a little bit of physical activity.

I’m not saying you need to hit the gym every single day. I’m not saying you need to be sweating pools by the end of your workout. But practicing moving your body and challenging yourself a little bit, you are investing in your future health savings. Going to an exercise class once a week, or trying to go out for a walk after dinner might seem futile. Just like investing $100 a month seems worthless. But what happens after a couple months, and even years? That persistence leads to you going out for a walk every day, and a class 3-4 times a week.

Now rethink how this could affect your retirement. You wake up every day excited to volunteer, hang out with your grandchildren, joyful for the renewed body you have given yourself.

With any good thing that comes in life, there must be some action. Start small and keep persistent with it. I have helped individuals get the strength to stand on their own again, go up stairs with more grace, and help deal with chronic back pain they never thought they could heal.

The common denominator with all of these individuals is the fact that they recognized their current limitations, and worked within what they could do. They didn’t beat themselves up because they never had worked out before. They challenged their bodies through physical activity in ways that were appropriate for them and soon became a new person both physically and mentally.

I believe in you! Now it’s time for you to believe in yourself.