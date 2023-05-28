Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I have been meditating every single day for the past four years. Initially, it started as a way to help deal with a breakup and get better sleep. Today, it is a way for me to increase mental clarity, focus and become more self-aware.

Through my time practicing meditation personally, I have been able to spread what I have learned to the members of my senior chair yoga classes, with only positive feedback. What I have learned from many of the older adults is that they appreciate the quiet time to focus on inner peace, just as much as I do. Despite this, people still look at meditation as something hippies and people who are tree huggers do, just because “that’s who they are.” The profound effects that meditation and finding inner peace can bring individuals is truly remarkable. Because of this, I wanted to take you through a short, one-minute meditation practice with me, to demonstrate how good it can make you feel.

Before we begin the practice, I want to go over a couple of things to make the environment right for your meditation. Don’t feel like you need to have all of this checklist perfect, but strive to hit these to the best of your abilities. Before you begin, make sure to:

Grab your phone or a timer.

Have a quiet and dark room or place to go to, with no distraction.

Find a comfortable chair, couch or bed to lie down on.

Once you have all or most of this basic checklist figured out, let’s begin. Set a timer on your phone for one minute, close your eyes and start to breathe. Don’t stress out over the specifics, just simply breathe. Let the breath flow naturally in and out of your body. If you start overthinking (which you will), simply come back to your breath. I enjoy telling myself in my head, “breathe” as I physically do breathe.

Once the minute is up, feel free to go longer if you can tolerate it. If that is all you can tolerate for the day, you can end there.

Next, ask yourself how you feel. Most individuals, even after one minute of doing this, feel a sense of lightness and peace in their body and mind. Think about how profound this is. One minute of focused breathing and time disconnected from the world can improve your mood quite a bit. What about more? Two minutes? Five minutes? I started out with just a five-minute meditation every day and have now built up to 45 minutes on most days.

Over the next few days or months, I hope dearly you try to find time every day, even for just a minute so start, to spend some time in your thoughts. Whether you are looking for improved focus, mental clarity, memory, emotional wellbeing, self-awareness, sleep and, of course, decreased stress, you can get all of those things plus more, with just a moment of your day.