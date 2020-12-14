INSIGHT: Contents

10 A way ahead

There's a new vision for Davenport. Here are 7 takeaways.

6 Quad-Cities by the numbers

Wages, benefits, and worker motivation

7 From the experts

College-level continuing education can be created on-demand.

20 The warm up

What floods, derechos, and weird weather mean for your business.

30 Future forecast

What to expect in 2021? We asked the experts.

36 Stately matters

What can you expect at the statehouse this session?

42 Executive's Corner

Sister Joan, St. Ambrose University president, answers our questions.

