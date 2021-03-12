Is there a doctor in the house? A shortage of physicians leads to higher demand, bigger perks

Ailabouni grew up in Minnesota. He graduated from the University of St. Thomas and then Des Moines University for his medical degree. After his medical residency at Genesis Medical Center, he moved back to Minnesota, where he practiced medicine until 2018. Spending his residency in the Quad-Cities made the decision easier to move back to the area.

"My main motivation in moving was for family," Ailabouni said. "My wife is originally from the area here and we decided to move closer to her family. Also we had small kids who were just about to start school and we moved here for the good school districts."

Hospitals and clinics offer perks to lure doctors

Riefe said one of the reasons why she signed with UnityPoint Health was their flexibility in allowing her to work fewer hours per week so she could spend time with her young son.

"They were really willing to negotiate with me on those terms," Riefe said. "I did get a sign-on bonus and some retention bonuses over the span of four years here and a decent salary just working three and a half days a week."

UnityPoint also covered the cost of moving expenses for Riefe and her family to relocate from Milwaukee to the Quad Cities.