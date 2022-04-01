Join Plus60

The Quad-City Plus 60 Club was created in 1975 to offer recreational, educational and social activities to support a healthy lifestyle for those age 55 and over. There are currently more than 5,000 members throughout the greater Iowa and Illinois Quad City area. A single membership is only $10 for three years! For a couple, it’s $15 for three years. Look for our informational page published every Sunday in the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
For more information about the club, to become a club member or renew your current membership, go to www.qcplus60.com. Check out the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Plus60. If you have questions, please contact us at qctimesplus60@gmail.com
There are many benefits of club membership! Here are some highlights. Come join us!
- Discounts on trips arranged by Tri-State Travel
- Free tickets to two selected plays at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, Moline.
- Free outdoor summer concerts
- Putt Putt golf at The Forge, Palmer Hills Golf Course
- Bowling during the fall/winter months
- Annual member picnic
- Dinner cruise on the Celebration Belle riverboat.
- Discounted tickets for a Twilight Riverboat cruise to Dubuque and return
- Lunch-and Learn programs through Black Hawk Community College
- Annual golf tournament
- Figge Art Museum art classes
- Special presentations at The Figge, Bereskin Art Gallery and Quad City Arts.