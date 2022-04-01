Join Plus60

The Quad-City Plus 60 Club was created in 1975 to offer recreational, educational and social activities to support a healthy lifestyle for those age 55 and over. There are currently more than 5,000 members throughout the greater Iowa and Illinois Quad City area. A single membership is only $10 for three years! For a couple, it’s $15 for three years. Look for our informational page published every Sunday in the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus.