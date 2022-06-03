 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Join Plus60

Plus 60

The Quad-City Plus 60 Club was created in 1975 to offer recreational, educational and social activities to support a healthy lifestyle for those age 55 and over.

There are currently more than 5,000 members throughout the greater Iowa and Illinois Quad City area. A single membership is only $10 for three years! For a couple, it’s $15 for three years. Look for our informational page published every Sunday in the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus.

For more information about the club, to become a club member or renew your current membership, go to www.qcplus60.com. Check out the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Plus60. If you have questions, please contact us at qctimesplus60@gmail.com 

There are many benefits of club membership! Here are some highlights. Come join us!

  • Discounts on trips arranged by Tri-State Travel
  • Free tickets to two selected plays at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, Moline.
  • Free outdoor summer concerts
  • Putt Putt golf at The Forge, Palmer Hills Golf Course
  • Bowling during the fall/winter months
  • Annual member picnic
  • Dinner cruise on the Celebration Belle riverboat.
  • Discounted tickets for a Twilight Riverboat cruise to Dubuque and return
  • Lunch-and Learn programs through Black Hawk Community College
  • Annual golf tournament
  • Figge Art Museum art classes
  • Special presentations at The Figge, Bereskin Art Gallery and Quad City Arts.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News