Join Plus60

The Quad-City Plus 60 Club was created in 1975 to offer recreational, educational and social activities to support a healthy lifestyle for those age 55 and over.

There are currently more than 5,000 members throughout the greater Iowa and Illinois Quad City area. A single membership is only $10 for three years! For a couple, it’s $15 for three years. Look for our informational page published every Sunday in the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus.

For more information about the club, to become a club member or renew your current membership, go to www.qcplus60.com. Check out the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Plus60. If you have questions, please contact us at qctimesplus60@gmail.com

There are many benefits of club membership! Here are some highlights. Come join us!

Discounts on trips arranged by Tri-State Travel

Free tickets to two selected plays at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, Moline.

Free outdoor summer concerts

Putt Putt golf at The Forge, Palmer Hills Golf Course

Bowling during the fall/winter months

Annual member picnic

Dinner cruise on the Celebration Belle riverboat.

Discounted tickets for a Twilight Riverboat cruise to Dubuque and return

Lunch-and Learn programs through Black Hawk Community College

Annual golf tournament

Figge Art Museum art classes

Special presentations at The Figge, Bereskin Art Gallery and Quad City Arts.

