“Eating fat will make you fat.” This is probably something that a friend, family member, or even the internet has told you at some point. Unfortunately, this claims leaves out a large amount of nuance with the nutrient fat that needs to be addressed. Today, I hope to arm you with some knowledge about dietary fat that will ease some of your angst around it, clear the air on some misconceptions.

For starters, dietary fat is one of the major nutrients that comprises various foods we consume. Fat in itself, has 9 calories per gram of the nutrient, compared to 4 calories per gram of carbohydrates or protein. Because of this, it should be noted that fat is extremely calorie dense. A prime example of this is to compare the calories of olive oil (which is purely fat) to blueberries (which has no fat and mostly carbohydrates.) 100 calories of olive oil is about 1 tablespoon, while 100 calories of blueberries is about 1 ¼ cups of food. Other commonly used sources of fat are full fat dairy products, butter, avocados, nuts, and vegetable oils.

That’s all great, but will it make me fat? Well, it could. The huge problem with dietary fat, as established above, is that it is extremely calorie dense. If you overeat on calories, regardless of what the source is, you will gain weight. Since it is much easier to consume 100 calories of vegetable oil, compared to 100 calories of blueberries (sticking with our example from above.) You can quickly see why fat could actually become so fattening.

Despite this, it should be noted that there are some good things that come with eating fat. If you turn around a food label, there could be a few different types of fat on it. Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats are considered the “good” fats, which are known to have heart protecting benefits. On the opposite end of the spectrum, there are saturated fats and trans fats, considered as the “bad fats.” It is recommended to keep the saturated fats to about 5-10% of your daily intake, while trans fats should be eliminated at all costs.

In short, you shouldn’t be scared to consume fat. In fact, as you can see, there are some benefits to consuming specific types of fats, especially when calories are kept at a reasonable level. So join me and grab a slice of avocado toast (or whatever source of fat you like,) and enjoy it with no worries about your waistline.

