This year's nominees for the Male Champion of Change Award have all focused on leading organizations where everyone, regardless of gender, can rise up in their careers.
The Male Champion of Change awards, under the direction of Women Lead Change, recognize men in the Quad-City region who use their influence to promote gender diversity and advance women in leadership.
The award was created in 2014, with the idea that more men in positions of power should be recognized for standing beside women to encourage gender equality.
Three community leaders were nominated for this year's award, which will be presented at a luncheon on April 4, at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.
Meet this year's nominees:
Daniel Portes, Management Resource Group
Chairman and CEO of Management Resource Group, Ltd., in Davenport, Portes has owned and managed the talent management firm for 30 years.
Two of his coworkers nominated him for the award, citing his efforts to support women in achieving their goals and excelling in leadership roles.
"It is my nature to help everyone I come in contact with," Portes said. "Because I'm a man and because I have served in many roles in the community I've been in a position to help women ... Because I'm an executive search consultant, I also have had the opportunity to recommend women for executive roles. And due to their success, they have enhanced MRG’s reputation."
MRG's team is mostly comprised of women — six women and two men, he said. For example, Lauri Flanagan, president, has been on a succession path to potentially take over for Portes.
And, Portes is known by his colleagues for offering flexible work schedules, so employees can balance work and family life. That includes allowing staff members to take as many vacation days as they need, to stay home with a sick child or attend family events.
Jay Justin, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley
Jay Justin, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley since 2004, also leads a predominately female staff.
Aside for Justin, all of the organization's leadership positions are held by women, and the staff is made up of 14 women and two men. He said "strong organizations are made up of strong people."
"Our staff is the glue that makes our organization a success," he said. "We want them to be successful people, not just successful employees. We seek to understand their goals and try to provide opportunities for them to grow."
After joining the organization, Justin said he was exposed to the "pressures placed on young girls," including stereotypes and attacks on self-esteem. Since then, his work has partly focused on breaking down stereotypes and introducing young girls to successful women.
He has worked with program staff to start workshops, events and activities aimed at helping young women realize their potential, including programs exposing females to science and math careers.
Paul Rumler, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce
Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, has worked to foster a diverse and inclusive organization, supporting everyone from leaders to volunteers.
Rumler has been in the leadership role for nearly one year, and since then, around 13 women have been hired or promoted within the Chamber. Currently, 65 percent of the Quad-Cities Chamber's employees are women.
The Chamber's board is made up of around 30 percent women, he said, adding it's become one of his priorities to improve that number.
"We want to be identifying people from all corners of the community to bring their perspectives and experience to the organization that we'll benefit from," Rumler said. "Oftentimes, that takes the shape of making sure women have the opportunity to serve and rise up in their positions. It's about fostering a wider network in the Quad-Cities, so people get to know people who don't look like them or have the same experience as them."
Also during his time with the Chamber, Rumler has introduced a new operating system, focused on offering the leadership team opportunities to have more open and honest conversations about achieving goals. The Chamber has set core values, plus opened the door for all employees to have a voice in the future direction of the organization.