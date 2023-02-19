Mardi Gras has become a popular celebration for many. This year the event will be on Feb. 21. Mardi Gras is French for Fat Tuesday. It is the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of Christian Lent season leading up to Easter.

During Lent, many Christians fast, and the name Fat Tuesday refers to the last day of eating richer foods before the leaner days of Lent begin. A ritual-linked food is King Cake. King Cake is a sweet, buttery, pastry that is usually filled with cream cheese. The confection has a small plastic baby tucked inside, and whoever gets the slice that contains it is said to receive good luck and is crowned the king or queen of the day.

The history of the colors on a King Cake is also intriguing. Most king cakes are traditionally decorated in royal colors of purple for justice, green for faith, and gold for wealth. These colors were chosen to resemble a jeweled crown honoring the three wise men and their gifts during the visit of the Christ Child on Epiphany.

If you celebrate Mardi Gras with a King Cake, just remember, you might not want to get the baby hidden inside — yes, it means good luck and prosperity to you, but it also means you have to host the next party.