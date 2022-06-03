Milestones on Aging: Five ways to save on groceries every month

If you're worried about the high costs of food, you're certainly not alone. Rising prices at the grocery store have many Americans concerned, particularly older adults who live on a fixed or limited income.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices are expected to grow between 2.5% and 3.5% over the course of 2022. And whiles these increases may seem manageable, when considered in conjunction with rising costs in energy, fuel and consumer goods, they have dramatically strained many budgets.

The degree of price inflation also depends on whether food is purchased to eat at home or away from home. In 2022, food-at-home prices are expected to increase between 2% and 3%, and food-away-from-home prices are expected to grow between 4% and 5%.

Fortunately, there are many ways to save on groceries, including seeing if you're eligible for food assistance benefits which can help counter the effects of rising food costs. Below are several approaches you can use to spend less at the grocery store.

Here are five ways to save on groceries every month:

1. Use a budget calendar to predict how much money will flow in and out of your budget each month. Organizing your finances ahead of time can help you see how much you have to spend on groceries each week. This helps you plan smarter, shop more efficiently and save money that can be applied toward other necessities.

2. Make meal planning a habit. By planning your meals for the entire week ahead of time, you can minimize your trips to the supermarket. You'll also streamline your grocery list by buying only the items you need to make your pre-planned recipes.

3. Look for savings. Here are a few ways to find deals that help you spend less at the store:

Clip coupons. Some grocery stores will even double the value of any coupons you have.

Join store loyalty programs. Many grocery stores offer loyalty or reward programs that are free to join. As a member, you can receive valuable coupons and exclusive discounts.

Find store-brand alternatives. House brands are almost always less expensive than brand-name products, and the quality is often comparable (if not better).

To maximize your grocery savings, let your store's weekly sales flyer guide your meal planning. It's also a good idea to stock up on the staples you use most often, if you can, when the price is right.

4. Shop for groceries online. Although you might think of online food shopping as more expensive, it can possibly save you money. It helps eliminate impulse buys by keeping you out of the physical store. In addition, you can check your fridge and pantry right before you place a grocery order to see what foods you already have on hand. Some stores offer delivery service. A neighbor or family member may be able to collect your items curbside and bring them to you.

5. See if you're eligible for SNAP assistance. If you're struggling to afford high food prices and don't currently receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, it's a good time to find out if you qualify. SNAP provides monthly financial assistance to buy food.

Additionally, Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers a variety of meal programs on a contribution basis, including Community Cafés, the Iowa Café program and Home Delivered Meals. To learn more about any of these programs, please call Milestones at (855) 410-6222.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers a variety of Wellness and Support Programs for older adults. To learn more, visit www.milestonesaaa.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0