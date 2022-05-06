Moline Township Activity Center: Events and programs are back!

We had our first community Easter Egg Hunt for children in the community 8 years of age and under in April. It was a big success, well over 100 children attended. We had a very successful Senior Resource Fair on April 22, we received positive feed back from both guests and vendors.

We are starting a bereavement group in May and welcome anyone who could benefit from this event, more information further down in article.

Our VIP (Very important Person) Dazzle Dance is scheduled for May 24, for children in the community K-5 grade. We have much going on and boy, is it refreshing to continue with all the events and programs that have been snuffed out the last two years.

Tomorrow is a new day!

Kind Regards

BEREAVEMENT GROUP AT THE MAC

THURSDAY, MAY 19 at 10 a.m.

Group led by, Kristine Dohrmann, MDIV, MA with ProMedica. Each person’s grief is unique but you don’t have to grieve alone. Join us on the third Thursday each month for a safe place to share your experiences and find comfort in others sharing. We have all heard people ask, “Are you over it yet?” To think that we as human beings “get over” grief is ridiculous! We never “get over” our grief but instead become reconciled to it, learning to move forward while still remembering our loved one.

GROUNDING CLASS – Not yet scheduled

Grounding Techniques are relaxing and pleasurable activities that decrease stress and anxiety. You will be led by Spiritualist, Billie Davids. If you are interested, please call 309-797-0789.

VIP (Bring your very importance person) DAZZLE DANCE K-5

WHEN: Tuesday, May 24 from 5-8 p.m.

WHERE: Moline Township Activity Center - Seating is limited

Go to the following link for more information and registration: molinetownship.com/dazzle-dance

FREE NOTARY SERVICE

Call Township at 309-764-3558.

RULES OF THE ROAD – REFRESHER COURSE

Monday, May 2 from 9-10:30 a.m. / Moline Township Activity Center

620 18th St – Moline 309-797-0789

This is a very beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No charge and no prior registration; just show up.

FOOT CLINIC

Wednesday, May 11

Call 309-797-0789 for an appointment, cost $35 bring two towels

JOIN OUR CARD CLUBS!

EUCHRE

Select card group available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment, here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please.

COST $2 includes dessert

PINOCHLE

Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

BRIDGE CLUB – THURSDAY @ NOON

Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up / Cost $2 to play

GREAT CRIBBAGE GROUP

Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1pm. If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789.

$2 to play, includes dessert

SOME OF THE PROGRAMS/ACTIVITIES OFFERED AT THE MAC INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT GROUP / HEALTHY LIFESTYLES

Meets on Tuesdays 8:30-10:30 a.m.

We have openings for a fun group! Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. It’s not really a diet plan but a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Motto: “Eat Healthy, Lose Weight, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

OPEN POOL TABLE – No Charge

We have pool sticks but you are welcome to bring your own

LINE DANCING LESSONS

Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never!

Mondays - 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: Members/$2 Non-Members $4

BINGO / $2

ENTRY FEE– THURSDAY 1-3 p.m.

$2 includes dessert & coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (you must use the Center’s cards). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor most weeks.

One-time participation is “Free of Charge." In order to continue you must become a member.

PING PONG ANYONE?

Great exercise. We offer four state of the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space and lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays at 1 p.m. This is great exercise, both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After 9 visits your 10th visit is free.

The Center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.. We are located at 620 18th St. Moline. For more information or a tour call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information available on our website: www.molinetownship.com Click programs or like us on Facebook.

