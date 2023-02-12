Hello,

Thank you for reading our article, we are receiving many inquiries about the MAC. Our membership keeps climbing every week, we are currently at 280 members. Anyone can become a member the only requirement is you must be 55 years of age or better. Annual membership dues are as follows: Moline residents $20 anywhere outside of Moline $30. The month you pay your annual dues is valid through the end of that month the following year, we do not pro-rate. You are welcome to try an activity before you join to make sure we are the right fit for you. We will be hosting a “March Madness Dance”, more details to follow in our next addition of QC Senior Magazine.

Kind Regards

Free Notary Service: Call Township at 309-764-3558.

Upcoming events

Rules of the Road refresher course: Wednesday, March 1, 1-3 p.m., Rock Island Senior Center, 2221 11th St., Rock Island 309-788-6335. This is a very beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No charge and no prior registration; just show up.

Bereavement Group: Thursday, Feb. 16, 10-11 a.m. This group is hosted by, Promedica, anyone is welcome, open to the community.

Healthy Lifestyles: Excellent Program for Socialization. Meets on Tuesdays, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. This a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle while navigating through life’s challenges. Motto: “Make Healthy Decisions, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

Join our card and board game clubs

Bunco: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 1 p.m.

Scrabble group: Tuesday, 1-3 p.m.

Euchre: Wednesdays, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Select card group available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment, here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please. $2 cost includes dessert.

Mahjong: Thursdays, 12:30-3 p.m. Call 309-797-0789 to participate. $2 includes dessert.

Pinochle: Monday and Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

Bridge club: Thursday at noon. Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up. Cost is $2 to play.

Great cribbage group: Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789. $2 to play includes dessert.

Other programs, activities

Exercise classes: We have a great program led by a MAC volunteer to music. Low impact exercises include standing arm/leg and sit-down exercises along with optional light weights. Classes are held on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are fine; no sign up required.

Open pool table: No charge. Call 309-797-0789 for best times and days of the week. We have pool sticks but you are welcome to bring your own.

Line dancing lessons: Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never! Mondays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: members/$2 nonmembers $4.

Bingo: 1-3 p.m. Thursday. $2 entry fee includes dessert and coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (You must use the Center’s cards.). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor most weeks. One-time participation is “free of charge.” In order to continue you must become a member.

Ping pong anyone? This is great exercise. We offer four state of the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space & lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays at 1 p.m. Both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After nine visits your 10th visit is free.

The Center: Open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 620 18th St. Moline. For more information or a tour call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information available on our website: www.molinetownship.com, click “Programs,” or like us on Facebook.