Hello,

Moline Township will be hosting its 2nd annual East Egg Hunt on Saturday,

April 1st from Noon – 1pm. This event is open to the community for children, 8 years of age or younger. The egg hunt will be held in Stephens Square behind the MAC at 620 18th St – Moline. Last year we had an outstanding attendance, we will have many surprises for the children. This event will be in the QC Times closer to the date and online for more details.

Stay tuned for details on our Spring Fling dance coming in April. There will be entertainment & refreshments.

Summer concert bands have been booked; we have an amazing line up! We host summer concerts in the park on Monday evenings starting in June and run eight weeks. We serve food prior to concert kicking off, this is a fundraiser for the Moline Township Activity Center. This is a free community event for all ages, we are an old Rock & Roll dance venue with a twist of country. If you or someone you know owns a business/organization and would like to sponsor a band, please contact Roxann at 309-797-0789 for more details. This is a great way to market your organization or business. You will be advertised on our outside digital sign at a very busy intersection at the foot of 74 bridge, your sponsorship will also be acknowledged on the MAC calendar of events distributed to members, elected officials, community organizations & businesses.

Kind Regards

Free Notary Service: Call Township at 309-764-3558.

Upcoming events

Foot clinic: Wednesday, March 8. This is a mobile toenail-cutting service through UnityPoint at Home. Cost is $35, bring a bath towel. For appointment, call 309-797-0789.

Bereavement Group: Thursday, March 16, 10-11 a.m. This group is hosted by, Promedica, anyone is welcome, open to the community. Topic: I finally smiled.

Healthy Lifestyles: Excellent Program for Socialization. Meets on Tuesdays, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. This a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle while navigating through life’s challenges. Motto: “Make Healthy Decisions, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

Join our card and board game clubs

Bunco: Tuesday, March 14, 1 p.m.

Scrabble group: Tuesday, 1-3 p.m.

Euchre: Wednesdays, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Select card group available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment, here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please. $2 cost includes dessert.

Mahjong: Thursdays, 12:30-3 p.m. Call 309-797-0789 to participate. $2 includes dessert.

Pinochle: Monday and Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

Bridge club: Thursday at noon. Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up. Cost is $2 to play.

Great cribbage group: Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789. $2 to play includes dessert.

Other programs, activities

Exercise classes: We have a great program led by a MAC volunteer to music. Low impact exercises include standing arm/leg and sit-down exercises along with optional light weights. Classes are held on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are fine; no sign up required.

Open pool table: No charge. Call 309-797-0789 for best times and days of the week. We have pool sticks but you are welcome to bring your own.

Line dancing lessons: Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never! Mondays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: members/$2 nonmembers $4. Over 20 participants in this class.

Bingo: 1-3 p.m. Thursday. $2 entry fee includes dessert and coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (You must use the Center’s cards.). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor most weeks. One-time participation is “free of charge.” In order to continue you must become a member.

Ping pong anyone? This is great exercise. We offer four state of the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space & lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays at 1 p.m. Both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After nine visits your 10th visit is free.

The Center: Open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 620 18th St. Moline. For more information or a tour call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information available on our website: www.molinetownship.com, click “Programs,” or like us on Facebook.