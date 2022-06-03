Moline Township Activity Center: Summer concerts in the park are back!

Moline Township’s “Give or Receive” three-day rummage sale takes place in June. Please read further down for more details.

We hope to help those in the community who are in need of houseware items and more.

We hosted a Mother’s Day Luncheon on Friday, May 13th. I was born on Friday the 13th so unlike others finding the 13th superstitious, I find it a lucky day. We had a wonderful luncheon. Our guests enjoyed a performance of 15 Capella singers from Davenport Chordbusters. Each guest was presented a rose and a chance to win door prizes.

Summer concerts start June 6th, looking forward to meeting our concert goers and enjoying this all-time favorite community event.

Moline Township’s Mother’s Day Luncheon featuring Davenport Chordbusters

RUMMAGE SALE

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, June 22 – June 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Hosted by: Moline Township

Questions, please call 309-764-3558

Household items, clothes, coats, books and more.

SOME ITEMS FREE

• Bake sale

• Crafts for sale

Donate to Moline Townships “We Care” program, helping those in need of new hygiene products such as shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, toilet paper and more.

SUMMER CONCERTS

Moline Township Activity Center has announced its free summer concert in the park series.

Concerts begin June 6 in Stephens Square across from the township center at 620 18th St., in Moline.

Dates and bands are as follows: June 6 — Gray Wolf; June 13 — Crooked Cactus; June 27 — Hot Rods; July 11 — Night People; July 18 — Troy Rangel & Friends; July 25 — North of 40; Aug. 1 — River City 6; Aug. 8 — Tail Fins; Aug. 15 — Rain Date.

Hot dogs, brats, Sloppy Joes, chips, desserts and non-alcoholic cold beverages will be sold beginning at 5 p.m. in the center dinning room until supplies last.

Bands will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and are for all ages. Attendees must bring their own lawn chair or blanket.

For more information, visit www.molinetownship.com or call 309-797-0789.

LOOKING TO START A MAHJONG GROUP

Please call 309-797-0789 If interested.

BEREAVEMENT GROUP AT THE MAC

THURSDAY, JUNE 16th at 10am

Group led by, Kristine Dohrmann, MDIV, MA with ProMedica. Each person’s grief is unique but you don’t have to grieve alone. Join us on the third Thursday each month for a safe place to share your experiences and find comfort in others sharing. We have all heard people ask, “Are you over it yet?” To think that we as human beings “get over” grief is ridiculous! We never “get over” our grief but instead become reconciled to it, learning to move forward while still remembering our loved one.

GROUNDING CLASS – Not yet scheduled

Grounding Techniques are relaxing and pleasurable activities that decrease stress and anxiety. You will be led by Spiritualist, Billie Davids. If you are interested, please call 309-797-0789.

FREE NOTARY SERVICE

Call the Township at 309-764-3558.

RULES OF THE ROAD – REFRESHER COURSE

Thursday, June 23rd – 1:30pm – 3:00pm / Moline Public Library

3210 41st St - Moline

This is a very beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No Charge and no prior registration; just show up.

FOOT CLINIC

Wednesday, July 13th

Call 309-797-0789 for an appointment. Cost is $35; bring two towels

JOIN OUR CARD CLUBS!

EUCHRE

Select card group available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment, here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please.

Cost is $2 and includes dessert

PINOCHLE

Since this group can play unevenly, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member, then membership is required.

BRIDGE CLUB – THURSDAY @ NOON

Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up. Cost is $2 to play

GREAT CRIBBAGE GROUP

Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789.

Cot is $2 to play and includes dessert

SOME OF THE PROGRAMS/ACTIVITIES OFFERED AT THE MAC INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT GROUP / HEALTHY LIFESTYLES

Meets on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

HEALTHY LIFESTYLES

We have openings for a fun group. Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. It’s not really a diet plan, but a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Motto: “Eat Healthy, Lose Weight, Enjoy Life, Be Happy!"

OPEN POOL TABLE – No Charge

We have pool sticks, but you are welcome to bring your own

LINE DANCING LESSONS

Mondays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never!

Cost: Members/$2 Non-Members $4

BINGO / $2 ENTRY FEE

Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Cost is $2 and includes dessert and coffee during a break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (you must use the Center’s cards). We have a variety of prizes, and different organizations sponsor most weeks.

One-time participation is free of Ccharge. In order to continue, you must become a member.

PING PONG ANYONE?

Great exercise. We offer four state-of-the-art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space and lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m. This is great exercise, both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try. Bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After nine visits, your 10th visit is free.

The Center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 620 18th St., in Moline. For more information or a tour, call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information is available on our website: www.molinetownship.com. Click "Programs" or like us on Facebook.

