Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here (copy)

Colder months are approaching and indoor activities should be on your radar. The MAC is more of a social club with fun, friendly people. Most likely, you will know someone here, happens all the time. Please feel free to stop in anytime, no appointment needed to check out what we have to offer. You are welcome to call 309-797-0789, we will be more than happy to mail you our information on upcoming events / programs.

Pickle ball: This activity is being led by an experienced MAC member.

Pickle Ball workshop in Johnston Hall on Wednesdays from 11-11:45 a.m. It is $2 to participate; after one visit you must become a MAC member. You will be required to sign an injury waiver. Please call 309-797-0789 for more details.

Starting on Wednesdays in October from 1-2:30 p.m. meet at pickle ball courts at Riverside Park,weather permitting.

Parkinson's & fight back: We had a presentation from Senior Star on a new program called Rock Steady Boxing for people with Parkinson’s. The benefits of Rock Steady Boxing have been shown to increase strength, endurance, and balance. Senior Star Elmore Place, offers these boxing sessions weekly, free of charge for those who have been impacted by Parkinson’s. Sessions take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 1 p.m. If you would like more information, contact Nichol Roberts 563-359-0100 or Nroberts@seniorstar.com.

Free Notary Service: Call Township at 309-764-3558.

Rules of the Road refresher course: This is a very beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No Charge and no prior registration; just show up on Thursday, Oct. 20, 1:30-3 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St.

Join our card clubs

Euchre: Select card group available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment, here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please. $2 cost includes dessert.

Mahjong: Thursdays starting Oct. 6, from 12:30-3 p.m. Call 309-797-0789 to participate.

Bunco: Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. $2 admission fee.

Pinochle: Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

Bridge club: Thursday at noon. Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up. Cost is $2 to play.

Great cribbage group: Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789. $2 to play includes dessert.

Other programs, activities

Weight management group / healthy lifestyles: Meets Tuesdays 8:30-10:30 a.m. And excellent program for weight loss and friendships. We have openings for a fun group! Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. It’s not really a diet plan but a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Motto: “Eat Healthy, Lose Weight, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

Exercise classes: We have a great program led by a MAC volunteer to music. Low impact exercises include standing arm/leg and sit-down exercises along with optional light weights. Classes are held on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are fine; no sign up required.

Open pool table: No charge. Call 309-797-0789 for best times and days of the week. We have pool sticks but you are welcome to bring your own.

Line dancing lessons: Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never! Mondays - 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: members/$2 nonmembers $4.

Bingo: 1-3 p.m. Thursday. $2 entry fee includes dessert and coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (You must use the Center’s cards.). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor most weeks. One-time participation is “free of charge." In order to continue you must become a member.

Ping pong anyone? This is great exercise. We offer four state of the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space & lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays at 1 p.m. Both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After nine visits your 10th visit is free.

Bags/cornhole: Starting this event for fun or will put teams together. If interested, call 309-797-0789.

The Center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 620 18th St. Moline. For more information or a tour call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information available on our website: www.molinetownship.com. Click "Programs" or Like us on Facebook.