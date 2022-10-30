Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here

Hello,

With cold months around the corner, I would like to let people know about a great program Moline Township call, “We Care.” If you know someone in the Moline Township that is in need of toiletries, socks, scarfs, gloves, etc., please contact our office at 309-764-3558 for more information. We also have emergency blankets available while supplies last. Moline Township and the MAC participated in a Moline Township community program for Logan school, “Trunk or Treat”. Due to the generosity of MAC members and staff we had an abundance of candy to hand out to the Trunk or Treaters. Thank you to all who attended our craft supply and bake sale; all proceeds went to the Senior Center for future activities and programs. We still have some craft supply items left for purchase; feel free to stop by while supplies last.

Kind Regards

Pickle ball: This activity is being led by an experienced MAC member. Pickle Ball workshop in Johnston Hall on Wednesdays from 11-11:45 a.m. It is $2 to participate; after one visit you must become a MAC member. You will be required to sign an injury waiver. Please call 309-797-0789 for more details. Starting on Wednesdays in October from 1-2:30 p.m. meet at pickle ball courts at Riverside Park,weather permitting.

New activities hoping to launch

Scrabble anyone?

This activity has been requested, if you are interested, call 309-797-0789.

Book club:

Looking to start up a book club, if you are interested, call 309-797-0789.

Bags/cornhole: Starting this event for fun or will put teams together. If interested, call 309-797-0789.

Upcoming events

Rules of the Road refresher course:

Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St. Moline. This is a very beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No Charge and no prior registration; just show up.

Foot clinic

(toe nails clipped): Wednesday, Nov. 9. Call 309-797-0789 for an appointment. Cost $30, cash or check (payable to UnityPoint at Home); bring two towels.

Annual cookie walk:

Friday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to noon.

Join our card clubs

Euchre: We are up to six tables and growing! Select card group available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment, here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please. $2 cost includes dessert.

Mahjong:

Thursdays, 12:30-3 p.m. Call 309-797-0789 to participate. $2 includes dessert.

Bunco:

Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. $2 admission fee.

Pinochle:

Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

Bridge club:

Thursday at noon. Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up. Cost is $2 to play.

Great cribbage group:

Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789. $2 to play includes dessert.

Other programs, activities

Free Notary Service:

Call Township at 309-764-3558.

Weight management group/healthy lifestyles:

Meets Tuesdays 8:30-10:30 a.m. And excellent program for weight loss and friendships. We have openings for a fun group! Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. It’s not really a diet plan but a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Motto: “Eat Healthy, Lose Weight, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

Exercise classes:

We have a great program led by a MAC volunteer to music. Low impact exercises include standing arm/leg and sit-down exercises along with optional light weights. Classes are held on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are fine; no sign up required.

Open pool table:

No charge. Call 309-797-0789 for best times and days of the week. We have pool sticks but you are welcome to bring your own.

Line dancing lessons:

Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never! Mondays—10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: members/$2 nonmembers $4.

Bingo:

1-3 p.m. Thursday. $2 entry fee includes dessert and coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (You must use the Center’s cards.). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor most weeks. One-time participation is “free of charge.” In order to continue you must become a member.

Ping pong anyone?

This is great exercise. We offer four state of the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space & lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays at 1 p.m. Both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After nine visits your 10th visit is free.

The Center

is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 620 18th St. Moline. For more information or a tour call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information available on our website: www.molinetownship.com. Click “Programs” or Like us on Facebook.

