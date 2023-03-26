Hello,

Happy Spring! April is looking busy for the MAC, check out upcoming events in our article. We celebrated St. Patty’s Day Wednesday, March 15, with corned beef and all the fixings. Over 50 members attended to celebrate this Irish festival, this is one of the many events we do throughout the calendar year. If you are interested in participating as a vendor in our upcoming Senior Resource Fair, please contact our Director, Roxann Adamson at 309-797-0789.

Business hours are Monday – Friday 9am – 4pm.

Kind Regards

Free Notary Service: Call Township at 309-764-3558.

Upcoming events

Moline Township Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 1: Noon-1 p.m. Hosted by Moline Township Supervisor, Bonnie Johnson, join in on our second annual community Easter Egg Hunt for children 8 years old or younger. This event will be in Stephens Square behind our building at 620 18th St., Moline. Children must be accompanied by an adult; we have bags to collect eggs or bring your own. Children will be given a snack bag to go while supplies last.

Senior Resource Fair, Friday, April 21, 9 a.m. to noon. Hosted by the MAC, join us for this one stop shop for various programs & resources for seniors in our community. We will have several vendors participating along with refreshments. This is a free community event you don’t want to miss!

Spring Fling Dance, Wednesday, April 26, 1-3 p.m. Open to the general public for those 55 years of age or older. $5 admission fee. Enjoy an afternoon dancing, our DJ will play all your favorites. Refreshments will be provided along with a wrist courage for the ladies.

Rules of the Road refresher course:

Monday, May 1 , 9-10:30 a.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. 309-797-0789.

, 9-10:30 a.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. 309-797-0789. Wednesday, May 3, 1-3 p.m. Rock Island Senior Center, 2221 11th St., Rock Island. 309-788-6335

This is a very beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No Charge and no prior registration; just show up.

Foot clinic: Wednesday, May 10. This is a mobile toenail-cutting service through UnityPoint at Home. Cost is $35, bring a bath towel. For appointment, call 309-797-0789.

Bereavement Group: Thursday, April 20, 10-11 a.m. This group is hosted by, Promedica, anyone is welcome, open to the community. Topic: I heard their favorite song

Healthy Lifestyles: Excellent Program for Socialization. Meets on Tuesdays, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. This a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle while navigating through life’s challenges. Motto: “Make Healthy Decisions, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

Join our card and board game clubs

Bunco: Tuesday, April 11, 1-3 p.m.

Scrabble group: Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m.

Euchre: Wednesdays, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Select card group available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment, here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please. $2 cost includes dessert.

Mahjong: Thursdays, 12:30-3 p.m. Call 309-797-0789 to participate. $2 includes dessert.

Pinochle: Monday and Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

Bridge club: Thursday at noon. Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up. Cost is $2 to play.

Great cribbage group: Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789. $2 to play includes dessert.

Other programs, activities

Exercise classes: We have a great program led by a MAC volunteer to music. Low impact exercises include standing arm/leg and sit-down exercises along with optional light weights. Classes are held on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are fine; no sign up required.

Open pool table: No charge. Call 309-797-0789 for best times and days of the week. We have pool sticks but you are welcome to bring your own.

Line dancing lessons: Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never! Mondays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: members/$2 nonmembers $4. Over 20 participants in this class.

Bingo: 1-3 p.m. Thursday. $2 entry fee includes dessert and coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (You must use the Center’s cards.). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor most weeks. One-time participation is “free of charge.” In order to continue you must become a member.

Ping pong anyone? This is great exercise. We offer four state of the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space & lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays at 1 p.m. Both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After nine visits your 10th visit is free.

The Center: Open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 620 18th St. Moline. For more information or a tour call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information available on our website: www.molinetownship.com, click “Programs,” or like us on Facebook.