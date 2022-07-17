Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here

The Moline Township Activity Center's three-day rummage sale was very successful, we felt we helped many people in the community who came to shop for themselves or others. We had a very nice Father’s Day Luncheon for our noble male members here at the MAC. The gentleman enjoyed a home cooked meatloaf meal followed by a QC staple, dessert from Old Town Bakery. Concerts in the park are going very well, here are some photos for your enjoyment.

Summer Concert in the Park Series

Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Stephens Square, Moline.

July 18: Troy Rangel & Friends

July 25: North of 40

Aug 1: River City 6

Aug 8: Tail Fins

Aug 15: Rain Date

Brats, hot dogs, sloppy joes, chips, dessert, soda, bottled water and coffee will be sold from 5 p.m. until sold out in our dining room.

LOOKING TO START A MAHJONG GROUP: Please call 309-797-0789 if interested.

BEREAVEMENT GROUP AT THE MAC: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, led by, Kristine Dohrmann, MDIV, MA with ProMedica. Each person’s grief is unique but you don’t have to grieve alone. Join us on the third Thursday each month for a safe place to share your experiences and find comfort in others sharing. We have all heard people ask, “Are you over it yet?” To think that we as human beings “get over” grief is ridiculous! We never “get over” our grief but instead become reconciled to it, learning to move forward while still remembering our loved one.

GROUNDING CLASS: Tuesday, July 26, 1-2 p.m. Grounding Techniques are relaxing and pleasurable activities that decrease stress and anxiety. You will be led by Spiritualist, Billie Davids. If you are interested, please call 309-797-0789.

Free Notary Service: Call Township at 309-764-3558.

RULES OF THE ROAD, REFRESHER COURSE: 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. 309-797-0789. This is a very beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No Charge and no prior registration; just show up.

FOOT CLINIC: Wednesday, July 13. Call 309-797-0789 for an appointment. Cost is $35; bring two towels

JOIN OUR CARD CLUBS!

EUCHRE: Select card group available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment, here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please. $2 cost includes dessert

PINOCHLE: Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

BRIDGE CLUB: Thursday at noon. Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up. Cost is $2 to play.

GREAT CRIBBAGE GROUP: Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789. $2 to play, includes dessert

Programs/activities

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT GROUP / HEALTHY LIFESTYLES: Meets on Tuesdays, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

HEALTHY LIFESTYLES: We have openings for a fun group! Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. It’s not really a diet plan but a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Motto: “Eat Healthy, Lose Weight, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

OPEN POOL TABLE: No charge. We have pool sticks but you are welcome to bring your own.

LINE DANCING LESSONS: Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never! Mondays - 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: members/$2 nonmembers $4.

BINGO: 1-3 p.m. Thursday. $2 entry fee includes dessert and coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (You must use the Center’s cards.). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor most weeks. One-time participation is “Free of Charge”. In order to continue you must become a member.

PING PONG ANYONE?: Great exercise. We offer four state of the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space & lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays at 1pm. This is great exercise, both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After 9 visits your 10th visit is Free.

The Center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 620 18th St. Moline. For more information or a tour call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information available on our website: www.molinetownship.com. Click "Programs" or Like us on Facebook.