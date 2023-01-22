Moline Township Activity Center: The art of active aging starts here

Hello,

Are you bored and need to get out of the house? I can not say enough good things about our Center and the outlet it has given people to socialize and keep active. So many nice men and women all here for different reasons. You do not have to be a Moline resident to join the MAC. We offer so many activities and programs to educate our seniors in the community, we are a pool of resources as well. Thank you for reading our article, you may have guessed by now, I love dogs and this is my corky sense of humor. Balou did visit the MAC, and had a nice conversation with our Program Director.

Yes, my name is Balou and I would like to join the MAC!

“Thank you for your interest, anyone is welcome to join but you have to be 55 years of age or better, sorry, you are only 28 in dog years”.

Free Notary Service: Call Township at 309-764-3558.

Upcoming events

Rules of the Road refresher course: Monday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline; 309-797-0789. This is a very beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No Charge and no prior registration; just show up.

Bereavement Group: Thursday, Feb. 16, 10-11 a.m. This group is hosted by, Promedica, anyone is welcome, open to the community.

Healthy Lifestyles: Excellent Program for Socialization. Meets on Tuesdays, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. This a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle while navigating through life's challenges. Motto: “Make Healthy Decisions, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

Join our card and board game clubs

Bunco: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 1 p.m.

Scrabble group: Tuesday, 1-3 p.m.

Euchre: Wednesdays, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Select card group available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment, here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please. $2 cost includes dessert.

Mahjong: Thursdays, 12:30-3 p.m. Call 309-797-0789 to participate. $2 includes dessert.

Pinochle: Monday and Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

Bridge club: Thursday at noon. Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up. Cost is $2 to play.

Great cribbage group: Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789. $2 to play includes dessert.

Other programs, activities

Exercise classes: We have a great program led by a MAC volunteer to music. Low impact exercises include standing arm/leg and sit-down exercises along with optional light weights. Classes are held on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are fine; no sign up required.

Open pool table: No charge. Call 309-797-0789 for best times and days of the week. We have pool sticks but you are welcome to bring your own.

Line dancing lessons: Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never! Mondays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: members/$2 nonmembers $4.

Bingo: 1-3 p.m. Thursday. $2 entry fee includes dessert and coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (You must use the Center’s cards.). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor most weeks. One-time participation is “free of charge.” In order to continue you must become a member.

Ping pong anyone? This is great exercise. We offer four state of the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space & lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays at 1 p.m. Both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After nine visits your 10th visit is free.

The Center: Open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 620 18th St. Moline. For more information or a tour call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information available on our website: www.molinetownship.com, click "Programs," or like us on Facebook.