Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here

The MAC is a great escape especially during the winter months. Membership is $20 annually for Moline residents and $30 anywhere outside of Moline including the Iowa. We have had over 60 new memberships from January 2022 to current. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or if you need additional information on activities. We will be more than happy to mail you our newsletter and calendar of events. I am an avid dog lover so I thought this poem would be perfect for a holiday smile.

Why own a dog? There's a danger you know,

You can't own just one, for the craving will grow.

There's no doubt they're addictive, wherein lies the danger.

While living with lots, you'll grow poorer and stranger.

One dog is no trouble, and two are so funny.

The third one is easy; the fourth one's a honey.

The fifth one is delightful; the sixth one's a breeze,

You find you can live with a houseful with ease.

So how 'bout another? Would you really dare?

They're really quite easy but oh, Lord the hair!

With dogs on the sofa and dogs on the bed,

And crates in the kitchen, it's no bother you said.

They're really no trouble their manners are great.

What's one more dog and just one more crate?

The sofa is hairy; the windows are crusty,

The floor is all footprints, the furniture all dusty.

The housekeeping suffers, but what do you care?

Who minds a few nose prints and a little more hair?

So let's keep a puppy, you can always find room,

And a little more time for the dust cloth and broom.

There's hardly a limit to the dogs you can add,

The thought of a cutback sure makes you sad.

Each one is so special, so useful, so funny,

The vet, the food bill grows larger, you owe money,

Your folks never visit; few friends come to stay,

Except other dog folks, who live all the same way.

Your lawn has now died, and your shrubs are dead too,

But your weekends are busy, your off with your crew.

Author Anonymous

Holiday Blessings

Free Notary Service: Call Township at 309-764-3558.

Upcoming events

Rules of the Road refresher course: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 1-3 p.m. at Rock Island Senior Center, 2221 11th St., Rock Island. 309-788-6335. This is a very beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No Charge and no prior registration; just show up.

Foot clinic: (toenails clipped) Wednesday, Jan. 11. Call 309-797-0789 for an appointment. cost $30 cash or check (Payable to Unity Point at Home); bring one towel.

Visit our website www.molinetownship.com for information on the many other programs and events we offer.

Join our card and board game clubs

Scrabble group: Tuesday, 1-3 p.m.

Euchre: We are up to six tables and growing. Select card group available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment, here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please. $2 cost includes dessert.

Mahjong: Thursdays, 12:30-3 p.m. Call 309-797-0789 to participate. $2 includes dessert.

Pinochle: Monday and Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

Bridge club: Thursday at noon. Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up. Cost is $2 to play.

Great cribbage group: Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789. $2 to play includes dessert.

Other programs, activities

Weight management group/healthy lifestyles: Meets Tuesdays 8:30-10:30 a.m. And excellent program for weight loss and friendships. We have openings for a fun group! Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. It’s not really a diet plan but a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Motto: “Eat Healthy, Lose Weight, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

Exercise classes: We have a great program led by a MAC volunteer to music. Low impact exercises include standing arm/leg and sit-down exercises along with optional light weights. Classes are held on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are fine; no sign up required.

Open pool table: No charge. Call 309-797-0789 for best times and days of the week. We have pool sticks but you are welcome to bring your own.

Line dancing lessons: Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never! Mondays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: members/$2 nonmembers $4.

Bingo: 1-3 p.m. Thursday. $2 entry fee includes dessert and coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (You must use the Center’s cards.). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor most weeks. One-time participation is “free of charge.” In order to continue you must become a member.

Ping pong anyone? This is great exercise. We offer four state of the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space & lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays at 1 p.m. Both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After nine visits your 10th visit is free.

The Center: Open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 620 18th St. Moline. For more information or a tour call Roxann at 309-797-0789.