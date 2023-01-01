Moline Township Activity Center: The art of active aging starts here

On December 14th, we had the most delightful holiday luncheon for our members. This is an annual tradition, free of charge for our members.

We were entertained by the Davenport Chordbusters. This famous barbershop style of vocal music warmed up the room with classics such as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” followed by traditional Christmas songs. After the performance, the members and guests were served turkey & all the traditional fixings for lunch by Township staff, Assessors office, local businesses & State Representative, Mike Halpin and his team. Several door prizes were won including beautiful table center pieces made by a member.

The MAC is not a site for Income Tax preparation. Please don’t hesitate to call us for more information, we hope to have a list of venues for income tax preparation free of charge to qualifying seniors or you can call 211 (United Way) from your phone and follow the prompts.

Stay warm and cozy.

Free Notary Service

Call Township at 309-764-3558

UPCOMING EVENTS

RULES OF THE ROAD – REFRESHER COURSE

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, 1 – 3 p.m.

Rock Island Senior Center – 2221 11th St. – Rock Island - 309-788-6335

Monday, Feb. 6, 9–10:30 a.m.

Moline Township Activity Center – 620 18th St. - Moline - 309-797-0789

This is a very beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No charge and no prior registration; just show up.

FOOT CLINIC (Toe Nails Clipped)

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Call 309-797-0789 for an appointment, cost $30 cash or check (Payable to Unity Point at Home), bring one towel.

JOIN OUR CARD & GAME BOARD CLUBS!

SCRABBLE GROUP – Tuesday, 1–3 p.m.

EUCHRE – Wednesday, 12:30 -3:30 p.m.

Select card groups available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment; we are here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please. Cost $2 - includes dessert.

MAHJONG GROUP – Thursday – 12:30-3 p.m.

Please call 309-797-0789 to participate $2, includes dessert

PINOCHLE – Monday & Friday 12:30–3:30 p.m.

Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

BRIDGE CLUB – Thursday - noon

Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up. Cost $2 to play.

GREAT CRIBBAGE GROUP - Tuesday 1p.m.

If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789. $2 to play, includes dessert.

Some of the programs and activities offered at the MAC include the following:

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT GROUP / HEALTHY LIFESTYLES

Meets on Tuesdays 8:30 -10:30 a.m.

Excellent Program for Weight Loss & Friendships

We have openings for a fun group! Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. It’s more than a diet plan but a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Motto: “Eat Healthy, Lose Weight, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

EXERCISE CLASSES – WE HAVE A GREAT PROGRAM

Low impact led by MAC volunteer to music, standing & sit-down exercises for arms and legs along with light weights (optional). Classes are held on Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., walk-ins are fine no sign up required.

OPEN POOL TABLE – no charge

Call for best times and days of the week – 309-797-0789

We have pool sticks but you are welcome to bring your own.

LINE DANCING LESSONS

Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never!

Monday - 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: Members $2 - Non-Members $4

BINGO / $2 entry fee – Thursday 1- 3 p.m.

Cost: $2 includes dessert & coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed 2 cards (you must use the Center’s cards). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor desserts or prizes each week.

One-time participation is free of charge. In order to continue you must become a member.

PING PONG ANYONE?

Great exercise.

We offer three state of the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space and lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m. This is great exercise, both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After 9 visits your 10th visit is free.

The Center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. We are located at 620 18th St. Moline, Ill. For more information or a tour call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information available on our website: www.molinetownship.com.