Moline Township Activity Center: The art of active aging starts here

TOWNSHIP EASTER EGG HUNT – SATURDAY, APRIL 9TH

Children 8 years of age or under are welcome to attend, MUST be accompanied by an adult!

WHERE: Stephens Square Park – directly behind our building 620 18th St., Moline. Parking available in Bethany’s parking lot.

TIME: Noon

We will provide bags to collect eggs, snacks will be provided and the Easter bunny will here. There will be Golden Eggs with a surprise!

Annual Senior Resource Fair – Friday, April 22 – 9 a.m. to noon

This is a very beneficial “One Stop Shop” of resources for our seniors in the community. We will be hosting many vendors from Senior Living Properties, AARP, Heath Insurance, Restorative Care agencies, Transportation, Hospice, Silver Sneaker Program, Medication consultants and so much more.

Free admission ~ Refreshments & coffee available ~ Door Prizes!

VIP (Bring your very importance person) DAZZLE DANCE K-5

WHEN: Tuesday, May 24

TIME: 5-8 p.m.

WHERE: Moline Township Activity Center - Seating is limited

Go to the following link for more information and registration:

Free Notary Service

Call Township at 309-764-3558.

RULES OF THE ROAD – REFRESHER COURSE

When: Thursday, April 21 – 1:30- 3: p.m.

Where: Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline, IL 309-524-2440

This is a very beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No charge and no prior registration; just show up.

FOOT CLINIC – Wednesday, May 11

Call 309-797-0789 for an appointment, cost $35 bring two towels

JOIN OUR CARD CLUBS!

EUCHRE

Select card group available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment, here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please.

COST $2 includes dessert

PINOCHLE

Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

GREAT CRIBBAGE GROUP

Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789.

$2 to play, includes dessert

SOME OF THE PROGRAMS/ACTIVITIES OFFERED AT THE MAC INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT GROUP / HEALTHY LIFESTYLES

Meets on Tuesdays 8:30-10:30 a.m.

We have openings for a fun group! Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. It’s not really a diet plan but a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Motto: “Eat Healthy, Lose Weight, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

OPEN POOL TABLE – No Charge

We have pool sticks but you are welcome to bring your own

LINE DANCING LESSONS

Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never!

Mondays - 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: Members/$2 Non-Members $4

BINGO / $2 ENTRY FEE– THURSDAY 1-3 p.m.

$2.00 includes dessert & coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (you must use the Center’s cards). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor most weeks.

One-time participation is “Free of Charge”. In order to continue you must become a member.

PING PONG ANYONE?

Great exercise

We offer four state of the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space and lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m. This is great exercise, both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After 9 visits your 10th visit is free.

The Center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. We are located at 620 18th St. Moline, IL. For more information or a tour call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information available on our website: www.molinetownship.com Click Programs or Like us on Facebook.

