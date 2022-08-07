Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here

Hello,

Being new to my position and seeing what all it takes to run a concert has been impressive to say the least. Our team of staffers and volunteers work really hard to make this event successful. I volunteered to help run the popcorn machine on Monday nights, this is a workout with all the guests and popcorn sales. I had no idea the full scope of these concerts and the volume of people attending. If you have not experienced one of our concerts, I highly recommend attending this free community event. Nice cool breeze in the park, great food sold at 5 p.m. -- and trust me, we sell out so we highly recommend coming before 6 p.m. This is the Moline Township Activity Centers biggest fundraiser of the year. I would like to thank all the organizations who sponsored food and the Moline Foundation for sponsorship of the bands.

Kind Regards.

Summer Concert in the Park series

Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Stephens Square, Moline.

Aug 8: Tail Fins

Aug 15: Gray Wolf

Brats, hot dogs, sloppy joes, chips, dessert, soda, bottled water and coffee will be sold from 5 p.m. until sold out in our dining room.

Looking to start a mahjong group: Please call 309-797-0789 if interested.

Bereavement group at the MAC: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18; Topic: “How do I deal with the sudden upsurges of grief?” Reminiscing with pictures; bring a photo of your loved one.

Led by, Kristine Dohrmann, MDIV, MA with ProMedica. Each person’s grief is unique but you don’t have to grieve alone. Join us on the third Thursday each month for a safe place to share your experiences and find comfort in others sharing. We have all heard people ask, “Are you over it yet?” To think that we as human beings “get over” grief is ridiculous! We never “get over” our grief but instead become reconciled to it, learning to move forward while still remembering our loved one.

Free Notary Service: Call Township at 309-764-3558.

Foot clinic (toe nails clipped) – Wednesday, Sept. 14. Call 309-797-0789 for an appointment. Cost $35; bring two towels

Join our card clubs

Euchre: Select card group available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment, here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please. $2 cost includes dessert

Pinochle: Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

Bridge club: Thursday at noon. Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up. Cost is $2 to play.

Great cribbage group: Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789.

$2 to play, includes dessert

OTHER PROGRAMS/ACTIVITIES AT MAC

Weight management group / healthy lifestyles: Meets Tuesdays 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Healthy lifestyles: We have openings for a fun group! Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. It’s not really a diet plan but a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Motto: “Eat Healthy, Lose Weight, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

Exercise classes: We have a great program led by a MAC volunteer to music. Low impact exercises include standing arm/leg and sit-down exercises along with optional light weights. Classes are held on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are fine; no sign up required.

Open pool table: No charge. We have pool sticks but you are welcome to bring your own.

Line dancing lessons: Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never! Mondays - 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: members/$2 nonmembers $4.

Bingo: 1-3 p.m. Thursday. $2 entry fee includes dessert and coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (You must use the Center’s cards.). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor most weeks. One-time participation is “free of charge." In order to continue you must become a member.

Ping pong anyone? This is great exercise. We offer four state of the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space & lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays at 1 p.m. Both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After nine visits your 10th visit is free.

The Center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 620 18th St. Moline. For more information or a tour call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information available on our website: www.molinetownship.com. Click "Programs" or Like us on Facebook.