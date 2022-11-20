Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here

Hello,

With the holidays upon us, we will become a bit busier with our daily schedules, let us help with your baking needs by attending our annual “Cookie Walk”! All baked goods are prepared by our members and we always have an array of holiday yummies.

It has been brought to our attention that the Dining Tour books for 2023 are not available, wish we could provide more details but that is all we have heard. The MAC does an annual “Mittens, Hats & Scarves Tree”, all donations will benefit children (Age 3 & up) at Jefferson Early Childhood Center in Moline & Project Now Head Start. Adults in the community need your help as well staying warm, Moline Township takes donations for the same items. If you would like to donate to either program, please drop off items Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm.

On behalf of myself and staff, we wish you a Happy Thanksgiving Holiday.

Kind Regards

Congratulations to graduates of Matter of Balance classes

This program was taught by Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging. Participants earned a certificate by attending the four-week course held on Tuesdays & Thursdays. This was so well-received and beneficial to those that participated, we will most likely have another course in the spring. If you would like to be added to the wait list, call 309-797-0789.

New activities hoping to launch

Book club:

Looking to start up a book club, if you are interested, call 309-797-0789.

Bags/cornhole:

Starting this event for fun or will put teams together. If interested, call 309-797-0789

Upcoming events

Rules of the Road refresher course:

Dec. 2, 10-11:30 a.m., Silvis Public Library. Call 309-755-3393 to sign up. This is a very beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No charge and no prior registration; just show up.

Annual holiday cookie walk:

Dec. 9, 9 a.m.-noon. Our members do the baking and provide a wide variety of holiday delights. Bake goods are sold by the pound; cost will be $7 per pound. Shop our holiday decorations and crafts.

Foot clinic: (toenails clipped) Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Call 309-797-0789 for an appointment. cost $30 cash or check (Payable to Unity Point at Home); bring one towel.

Join our card and board game clubs

Scrabble group:

Tuesday, 1-3 p.m.

Euchre:

We are up to six tables and growing. Select card group available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment, here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please. $2 cost includes dessert.

Mahjong:

Thursdays, 12:30-3 p.m. Call 309-797-0789 to participate. $2 includes dessert.

Bunco:

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 1 p.m. $2 admission fee.

Pinochle:

Monday and Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

Bridge club:

Thursday at noon. Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up. Cost is $2 to play.

Great cribbage group:

Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789. $2 to play includes dessert.

Other programs, activities

Free Notary Service:

Call Township at 309-764-3558

Weight management group/healthy lifestyles:

Meets Tuesdays 8:30-10:30 a.m. And excellent program for weight loss and friendships. We have openings for a fun group! Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. It’s not really a diet plan but a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Motto: “Eat Healthy, Lose Weight, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

Exercise classes:

We have a great program led by a MAC volunteer to music. Low impact exercises include standing arm/leg and sit-down exercises along with optional light weights. Classes are held on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are fine; no sign up required.

Open pool table:

No charge. Call 309-797-0789 for best times and days of the week. We have pool sticks but you are welcome to bring your own.

Line dancing lessons:

Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never! Mondays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: members/$2 nonmembers $4.

Bingo:

1-3 p.m. Thursday. $2 entry fee includes dessert and coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (You must use the Center’s cards.). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor most weeks. One-time participation is “free of charge.” In order to continue you must become a member.

Ping pong anyone?

This is great exercise. We offer four state of the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space & lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays at 1 p.m. Both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After nine visits your 10th visit is free.