Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here

Hello,

Moving into fall brings a huge craft supply sale this month. Our craft department was well in need of craft liquidation, so we have organized many items to sell which helps us make more cabinet space available. Please read further down for more details. We have some really good programs coming into play such as, Pickle Ball and Matter of Balance classes. We have scheduled guest speakers coming to the MAC to educate our members and seniors in our community. Thank you for taking a peek at what we have to offer. We are a pool of resources, if you have questions about senior topics, we will do the best to our ability to accommodate your needs.

Tis the season for soup so I leave readers with this amazing recipe made by my best friend and former Township Supervisor, JoAnne Peck who has since passed.

Kind regards.

Spinach Soup

6T. butter 1 ¼ C. uncooked rice

1 C. chopped green onions 1- 14 oz. can chicken broth

2 C. finely diced potatoes 1- 10oz pkg. frozen spinach

2 C. diced carrots Dash of nutmeg

2 C. Cremora

Directions: Sauté onion in butter. Add broth, Cremora, rice, carrots and potatoes; cook over medium heat about 20 minutes. Add spinach; cook additional 20 minutes. Add nutmeg and serve immediately.

Pickle ball starting at MAC: Please call for more details and available dates & times, 309-797-0789. This activity is being led by an experienced MAC member in the ping pong room. You will be required to sign an injury waiver.

Class schedule: Tuesday or Thursday (will decide at meeting). There will be two sessions accommodating four players each session. It is $2 to participate: Session 1 is from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.; Session 2 is from 2 to 2:45 p.m. We invite you to give it a try but after two visits you must become a member to further participate.

Presentation on Parkinson’s and fighting back: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. No sign up required. It will be hosted by Senior Star. Learn about this new program called Rock Steady Boxing and how it benefits those with Parkinson’s.

Calling all crafters, classrooms or anyone looking for craft supplies: Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 28-30, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. in Township Johnston Hall. Items include: beads; ribbon; felt; sewing notions; craft books and patterns; wooden shapes; floral greenery; florals; fabric sewing kits for baby quilts, pillows and vests; seasonal decorations.

This is a rummage sale of craft supplies, to many to list but enough worth checking out.

Free Notary Service: Call Township at 309-764-3558.

Rules of the Road refresher course: This is a very beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No Charge and no prior registration; just show up on Thursday, October 20, 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline.

Join our card clubs

Euchre: Select card group available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment, here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event, no walk-ins please. $2 cost includes dessert

Starting a mahjong group in September: We have had great interest in this card group and it’s starting to lift off the ground. Please call 309-797-0789 if interested.

Bunco: Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. $2 admission fee.

Pinochle: Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

Bridge club: Thursday at noon. Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up. Cost is $2 to play.

Great cribbage group: Our cribbage group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789. $2 to play includes dessert.

Other programs, activities

Weight management group / healthy lifestyles: Meets Tuesdays 8 Knee'd to know:30-10:30 a.m. And excellent program for weight loss and friendships. We have openings for a fun group! Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. It’s not really a diet plan but a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Motto: “Eat Healthy, Lose Weight, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

Exercise classes: We have a great program led by a MAC volunteer to music. Low impact exercises include standing arm/leg and sit-down exercises along with optional light weights. Classes are held on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Walk-ins are fine; no sign up required.

Open pool table: No charge. Call 309-797-0789 for best times and days of the week. We have pool sticks but you are welcome to bring your own.

Line dancing lessons: Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro; no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never! Mondays - 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: members/$2 nonmembers $4.

Bingo: 1-3 p.m. Thursday. $2 entry fee includes dessert and coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (You must use the Center’s cards.). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor most weeks. One-time participation is “free of charge." In order to continue you must become a member.

Ping pong anyone? This is great exercise. We offer four state of the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space & lighting, bringing an average of 12 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays at 1 p.m. Both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After nine visits your 10th visit is free.