We would like to thank the Quad-City Times for the opportunity to be a part of this publication. The exposure has been amazing with so many inquiries about the MAC, along with the opportunity to inform you of all we have to offer. Get your dancing shoes on, summer concerts in the park will kick off Monday, June 5. More information further down in our article.

We were honored to be the venue for a fundraiser organized by member, John Morrow. John is the owner and chief instructor of Morrow’s Academy of Martial Arts in Moline. Morrow is a member of the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame in the Guinness Book of World Records and Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

To raise money for 18-year-old Lung Warrior Michael Latham, a senior at Moline High School, John completed 1,000 sit ups, 1,000 push ups on his knuckles. This is just one of many examples of what the MAC is all about, giving back to our community. If you would like to donate to this cause please go to: COTA.org/campaigns/COTAforLungWarriorMichael

Kind regards.

Free Notary Service

Call Township at 309-764-3558

UPCOMING EVENTS

RULES OF THE ROAD – REFRESHER COURSE

Friday, June 2: 10–11:30 a.m.

Silvis Public Library – 806 1st Ave. 309-755-3393

Thursday, June 22: 1:30-3- p.m.

Moline Public Library, 2nd Floor – 3210 41st St., Moline 309-524-2473

This is a beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No Charge and no prior registration; just show up.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1 – DANCE

Hosted by Township Supervisor Bonnie Johnson.

Enjoy an afternoon celebrating this combined Mother’s / Father’s Day event.

1-3 p.m., Johnston Hall.

Please RSVP by May 19

309-797-0789

Menu

Appetizers

Entertainment

The Wiersons, father / son singing duo

Moline Township Activity Center; Bonnie Johnson, supervisor

620 18th St., Moline, IL 61265

309-797-0789

Stephens Square

2023 “Free” Summer Concert In the Park Series

Monday 6:30-8:30 p.m.

June 5: The Tailfins

June 12: The Hotrods

June 19: CLOSED Juneteenth Holiday

June 26: The Moonlighters

July 3: Night People

July 10: Crooked Cactus

July 17: Glory Days Garage Band

July 24: Tommy Pickett & Friends

July 31: Gray Wolf

Brats, hot dogs, chips, dessert, soda, bottled water and coffee will be sold from 5 p.m. until sold out in our in our dining room

Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Concerts in the Park are for all ages.

If weather is unfavorable, call 797-0789 for further information.

6:30 p.m. popcorn, soda & bottled water sold

Parking available in Bethany’s lot or old Dispatch lot at 1720 5th Ave. Cross 6th Avenue to enter park.

HEALTHY LIFESTYLES – Excellent Program for Socialization

Meets on Tuesdays 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. This a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle while navigating through lives challenges.

Motto: “Make Healthy Decisions, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

JOIN OUR CARD & GAME BOARD CLUBS!

BUNCO – Tuesday, June 13 – 1pm – 3pm

EUCHRE – Wednesdays 12:30-3:30 p.m. – signup required.

Select card groups available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment; we are here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event; no walk-ins please.

COST $2 includes dessert

MAHJONG GROUP – Thursdays – 12:30-3 p.m.

Please call 309-797-0789 to participate $2 includes dessert.

PINOCHLE – Monday and Friday 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

BRIDGE CLUB – Thursday – noon.

Please call 309-797-0789 to sign up / Cost $2 to play.

CRIBBAGE GROUP – Tuesday – 1-3:30 p.m.

If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789.

$2 to play, includes dessert.

SOME OF THE PROGRAMS/ACTIVITIES OFFERED AT THE MAC INCLUDE:

EXERCISE CLASSES

Low impact led by MAC member Mary Rivera to music, standing and sit-down exercises for arms and legs along with light weights (optional). Classes are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., walk-ins are fine no sign up required.

OPEN POOL TABLE – no charge

Call for best times and days of the week – 309-797-0789. We have pool sticks, but you are welcome to bring your own.

LINE DANCING LESSONS

Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro, no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never.

Mondays - 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: Members/$2 - Non-Members $4.

Over 20 participants in this class.

BINGO / $2 ENTRY FEE– THURSDAY 1-3 p.m.

$2 includes dessert and coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (you must use the Center’s cards). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor desserts or prizes each week.

One-time participation is “free of charge.” In order to continue you must become a member.

PING PONG ANYONE?

Great exercise

We offer three state-of-the-art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space & lighting, bringing an average of 10-16 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m. This is great exercise; both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try; bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After nine visits your 10th visit is free.

The Center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.. We are located at 620 18th St. Moline. For more information or a tour, call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information available on our website: www.molinetownship.com

