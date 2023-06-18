Hello,

June kicks off with our Monday night eight-week series of Summer Concerts in the Park. We are an old Rock & Roll dance venue, serving food at 5 p.m. until sold out. Our first concert on June 5 was The Tailfins, bringing in around 400 guests. We would like to thank our sponsor that evening; Allure of Moline.

On June 1 I hosted a dance to celebrate Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Guests enjoyed entertainment by The Wiersons, a father/son singing duo. Ladies received a rose, and all guests enjoyed an array of appetizers. These are just a few examples of all the fun things the Moline Activity Center has to offer to the community.

Kind Regards

Free Notary Service

Call Township at 309-764-3558

UPCOMING EVENTS

SUMMER CONCERTS IN THE PARK

6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays

Food at 5 p.m. until sold out, performance 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show.

June 19 — CLOSED Juneteenth Holiday

CLOSED Juneteenth Holiday June 26 — The Moonlighters

July 3 — Night People

— Night People July 10 — Crooked Cactus

— Crooked Cactus July 17 — Glory Days Garage Band

— Glory Days Garage Band July 24 — Tommy Pickett & Friends

— Tommy Pickett & Friends July 31 — Gray Wolf

RULES OF THE ROAD — REFRESHER COURSE

1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, June 22

Moline Public Library — Please call for further details 309-524-2440

1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 5

Rock Island Senior Center — Please call for further details 309-788-6335

This is a beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test. No Charge and no prior registration; just show up.

HEALTHY LIFESTYLES

Excellent Program for Socialization

8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays

Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. This a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle while navigating through lives challenges.

Motto: “Make Healthy Decisions, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

CARD & GAME BOARD CLUBS

EUCHRE — 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays (sign-up required)

Select card groups available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment; we are here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event. No walk-ins please.

COST $2 includes dessert

MAHJONG — 12:30-3 p.m. Thursdays

Please call 309-797-0789 to participate $2 includes dessert

PINOCHLE — 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays

Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

CRIBBAGE — 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday

If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789.

$2 to play, includes dessert

ACTIVITIES OFFERED AT THE MAC

EXERCISE CLASSES

Low impact led by MAC member, Mary Rivera to music, standing and sit-down exercises for arms and legs along with light weights (optional). Classes are held 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Walk-ins are fine no sign up required.

OPEN POOL TABLE

No charge.

Call for best times and days of the week — 309-797-0789

We have pool sticks, but you are welcome to bring your own

LINE DANCING LESSONS

Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro, no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays.

Cost: Members/$2; nonmembers $4

Over 20 participants in this class.

BINGO

$2 entry fee.

1-3 p.m. Thursdays.

$2 includes dessert and coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (you must use the center’s cards). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor desserts or prizes each week.

One-time participation is “free of charge”. In order to continue you must become a member.

Bingo Group

PING PONG

Great exercise.

We offer three state-of-the art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space and lighting, bringing an average of 10-16 players in at 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is great exercise, both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try. Bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After nine visits your 10th visit is free.

The Center is 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. open weekdays. We are located at 620 18th St., Moline. For more information or a tour call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information available on our website: www.molinetownship.com

Click Programs or Like us on Facebook.