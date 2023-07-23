National Disability Pride Month shines a spotlight on the significant, yet often overlooked, contributions of the disabled community.

It is a time to recognize the courageous advocates who fought and continue to fight for equality, accessibility, and independence. This monthlong celebration in July culminates in the commemoration of Disability Independence Day on July 26. This day marks the passage of the pioneering civil rights law and the Americans with Disabilities Act, which dramatically changed the landscape of opportunity and accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

National Disability Pride Month also symbolizes the drive toward independent living for individuals with disabilities, a concept that extends beyond mere physical independence. It encompasses the capacity to make choices, contribute to society and enjoy an equal opportunity to live a fulfilling and self-directed life.

National Disability Pride Month is not just about awareness — it’s about understanding and respect. It emphasizes the need to see individuals with disabilities for their abilities and potential, acknowledging their struggles and applauding their triumphs!