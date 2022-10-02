Need to know your Medicare Plan options?

The month of October brings a new Medicare Enrollment Period.

We will continue our monthly virtual Community Meetings on Medicare. We are having nice participation in these meetings virtually. So, they are held on-line in the privacy of your own home using your laptop or desktop computer. Our next meetings are coming up here on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 20. Craig hosts these meetings and does a very good job of presenting these meetings.

Earlier we hosted these monthly meetings in-person at a local meeting room but the coronavirus prompted a move to a virtual presentation. Participants in these meetings always say at the conclusion of the meeting, "Now I understand the choices I have for Medicare."

I understand the confusion. With 10 Medicare Supplements available – we choose 1 of the 10 and with 18 prescription drug plans available – we choose one of the 18 and the alternative to Original Medicare is the Medicare Part C – that's the Medicare Advantage Plan – eight plans are available in these Medicare regions and we choose one.

As a reminder, if you are aging into Medicare – turning age 65 – this is your initial enrollment period. Not to be confused with the annual enrollment period that occurs every year – from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

There is a seven-month window for initial enrollment period begins three months prior to the month of your age 65, the month of your age 65 and three months after your age 65.

The annual (not initial) enrollment period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 gives you the opportunity of changing your choice of Medicare options.

