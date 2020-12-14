ON THE ECONOMY: Can America rely on the global economy?

As the world’s largest economy, the U.S. is truly an economic behemoth, accounting for nearly 25% of the world’s total economic output. It is 46% larger than No. 2 China and nearly the same size as the third through tenth largest economies combined.
In recent years, the U.S. economy has used its size and strength to muscle its way through some hefty challenges. Despite a very weak global economy and our trade disputes with China, Canada, Mexico and the 27 member-nation European Union, the U.S. economy and labor market remained highly robust in 2018-19.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed a punishing impact on most every facet of our economy. In the April-June second quarter, economic growth fell at an annualized rate of -31.4%, the biggest quarterly decline in history. In April, the national unemployment rate shot up to 14.7%, the highest rate since the 1929-39 Great Depression.
The low point of the economic fallout was in April, at the height of the government-imposed business closures and quarantines set in March. As government restrictions have gradually eased, the economy and labor market have rebounded, though still below their pre-COVID-19 levels. However, as the American economy continues its recovery, it must address a component that is largely out of its control — the global economy.
The U.S. economy is built for, and relies on, trade. Domestic and international commerce is the fuel to America’s economic engine. America is the largest global trader of goods and services in the world. But in recent years, the global economy has struggled. After recording a robust 3.8% growth rate in 2017, the global economy started to weaken in early 2018 and continued to worsen. In 2019, global economic growth was just 2.9, the slowest pace in more than a decade.
2020 was to be a year of optimism for the global economy. In January, the International Monetary Fund projected global economic growth to jump to 3.3%. But then the global pandemic hit.
In June, the IMF came out with some sobering commentary on the state of the global economy. Citing “an unprecedented decline in global activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the IMF downgraded its forecast for global economic growth on concerns the virus has had a greater impact than previously expected. The IMF lowered its 2020 projected economic growth rate to -4.9%, down from its -3% forecast in April. This would be the slowest pace of global economic growth in more than 80 years.
Global trade is expected to be another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March, most national economies around the world have been decimated, including our four largest trading partners — China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union. Collectively, these four economies account for 64% of all U.S. foreign trade.
Global trade growth of goods and services fell from 5.7% in 2017 to just 0.9% in 2019. This year, the IMF projects a global trade growth rate of -11.9%, reflecting weaker demand for goods and services.
Without question, America’s path to economic recovery has started. But what lies ahead is fraught with numerous challenges and obstacles. Unfortunately, any assistance from the broader global economy might be minimal, at best.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
Retail sales data will be a key factor in the economy's recovery from COVID-19.
Mark Gyrwacheski
