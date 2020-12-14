ON THE ECONOMY: Can America rely on the global economy?

2020 was to be a year of optimism for the global economy. In January, the International Monetary Fund projected global economic growth to jump to 3.3%. But then the global pandemic hit.

In June, the IMF came out with some sobering commentary on the state of the global economy. Citing “an unprecedented decline in global activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the IMF downgraded its forecast for global economic growth on concerns the virus has had a greater impact than previously expected. The IMF lowered its 2020 projected economic growth rate to -4.9%, down from its -3% forecast in April. This would be the slowest pace of global economic growth in more than 80 years.

Global trade is expected to be another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March, most national economies around the world have been decimated, including our four largest trading partners — China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union. Collectively, these four economies account for 64% of all U.S. foreign trade.

Global trade growth of goods and services fell from 5.7% in 2017 to just 0.9% in 2019. This year, the IMF projects a global trade growth rate of -11.9%, reflecting weaker demand for goods and services.

Without question, America’s path to economic recovery has started. But what lies ahead is fraught with numerous challenges and obstacles. Unfortunately, any assistance from the broader global economy might be minimal, at best.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.