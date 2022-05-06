Ridgecrest Village: All you have to do is ask

When you come in to visit Ridgecrest Village, we start by learning about you and what you are looking for in a retirement community. Are you looking to downsize, don’t have the mobility like you should, or tired of being alone? There are a multitude of reasons, we want you to know we are here to help; we want to help you remove the barriers so when the time comes to move, you are ready.

We talk to a variety of people who visit Ridgecrest, some are just starting to consider a move to a retirement community, some are ready and anxious to make the move, and some would like to move but they are stuck.

Some are overwhelmed with a big house they have lived in for 30+ years and they don’t know where to start to clear it out. If you choose Ridgecrest, we can help with that; we have resources that are professional downsizers and organizers. They will not only help you pack up your house and take care of the contents, but they will also, measure a new apartment and help you decide which furniture will go best, they will guide the movers and unpack your apartment for you, so it is ready on day one.

Stuck with financial indecision? We can provide any information, including how some of your fees can be tax deductible. Don’t feel like you can afford senior housing? Let us show you how inexpensive it can be.

Not sure which setting is a right fit for you, or your loved one? We have an assessment tool on our website to help with that.

We want your move to Ridgecrest Village to be the best it can be and for you to be happy here and become part of our community. If you have a pain point that is keeping you from making a move let us know, if it is in our power, we will help. All you have to do is ask.

For more information visit our website at ridgecrestvillage.org.

Ridgecrest Village is a CCRC (Continuing Care Retirement Community) offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and 24-hour care all nestled on 22 beautiful park-like acres in Davenport, Iowa. Our mission is to provide high-quality retirement housing and health care services for older adults 62 and over.

