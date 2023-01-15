Ridgecrest Village: Bigger isn’t always better

When moving to a retirement community, something to consider is what type of independent living residence you want — one or two-bedroom, a cottage, or an inside apartment. When considering which residence is right for you remember bigger isn’t always better and there are advantages to choosing a smaller residence.

One factor is cost. Since all fees associated with independent living are based on square footage, there is a cost-saving with a smaller residence. Whether you rent or choose Lifecare, a smaller apartment saves money while you still enjoy all the benefits of our campus.

Ridgecrest offers many amenities, so you may find you no longer need extra space for exercise equipment because you can use the community equipment.

Ridgecrest offers guest rooms; so, it may not make sense to spend the additional monthly fee on a second bedroom as a guest room that will only be used a couple of times a year.

Since one meal per day is part of independent living many residents choose not to cook, and most residents no longer need or want a large kitchen.

While you may need to downsize, don’t lose sight of the many benefits of living in a smaller home. In addition to eliminating clutter and unneeded “stuff,” it can be a huge cost-savings.

We have some amazing outdoor spaces for our residents to enjoy. It is like having a beautiful backyard without the upkeep. With all the amenities and common spaces available you might find that you do not spend much time in your apartment anyway.

Choosing a smaller unit gives you all the advantages and amenities of living in our village but at a lower cost. Not only do you have all the activities and social opportunities right outside your door, but also have the peace of mind of knowing there is more care right here as needed. However, we do have a variety of apartment sizes ranging from 530 sq. ft. to 1,500 sq. ft. We want to help you find the residence that is best suited to your needs. Whatever your preference give us a call at (563) 388-3563 to schedule a no-hassle visit today.