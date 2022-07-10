Ridgecrest Village: Knowledge is power, grab it when you can

One of the pieces of advice I see over repeatedly is keep learning, keep growing, keep active. Never stop being curious and learning new things. Now that may not mean learning to speak Mandarin at age 61, although more power to you if that is your goal. Maybe it is always educating ourselves on smaller bits of information to help keep our bodies and minds working.

Now it is easy to fire up your computer and read but I am referring to getting out into the community and participating in things. There are endless sources of information and experiences that will teach us something. There are places that host lectures or (yes, Ridgecrest is one of those places). CASI has wonderful speakers as does Genesis and for adventure there is the +60 Club (yes, I am a board member).

I encourage all of us to not just settle in front of the TV and watch old westerns or to spend countless hours staring at a computer. Get out of your house and go face humanity, look people in the eye, shake a hand and carry on a conversation (doesn’t that feel good after the last couple of years. There is learning just in those actions.

Now I am going to circle back to Ridgecrest Village because No. 1, it is my job, and No. 2, we offer some great bits of information to the community. We hold a monthly lecture series called Mindful Bites. It is held the third Wednesday of every month and it is free to attend. In the last couple of months, we have had speakers covering Medicare, communicating with someone with Alzheimer’s, Preventing Falls – all are subjects worth listening to.

We would like to invite you to attend upcoming Mindful July20th when Ben Enlow from the Scott Co Veterans Affairs speaks about Veterans Benefits or Aug. 17 when Carol Ferch from I-Smiles Coordinator from Scott Co Health Department talks about how dental health can impact every other part of our bodies from lung and heart to diabetes. To RSVP you can email me at acoffman@ridgecrestvillage.org or call (563) 388-3215. Hope to see you there!