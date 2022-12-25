Ridgecrest Village: Village is consistently works to improve and enrich lives

Many of you know Ridgecrest Village is a CCRC, or a Continuing Care Retirement Community, which means we have all levels of care here on one campus. You also know we have won Best Retirement Community three years in a row. We have also won best Assisted Living two years in a row and this year we added Best Nursing Home. We are proud of these awards and are grateful to the Quad-City community for their support.

We always talk about independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Today we want to tell you about our Crest Health Center (Long Term Care). No one wants to think about long-term care although roughly 70% of people aged 65 and older will need some type of long-term care during their lifetime.

We are consistently improving and enriching the lives of our residents. Here are some of the recent changes we have done in our Crest Health Center. In the last year, we have installed all new flooring, updated lighting, painted hallways, and are adding new hand railings. We are creating more private rooms and we are Medicaid-friendly. Our food has improved with the addition of three chefs.

What we are most proud of is the fact even in these times of difficult staffing, we are fully staffed with our nurses and CNAs and only use agency on occasion. What does this mean for our residents? It means they see and are cared for by the same team every day which is reassuring to them. Changes in health are noticed more quickly as our team sees them daily and knows when something has changed.

We have a full-time admissions coordinator which allows for faster placement, especially from a hospital setting, we work with discharge planners in each hospital. We are implementing new electronic charting systems to better track our resident’s health records.

We are taking higher-acuity residents and we have 24-hour RN staffing. All these changes add up to our residents getting excellent care. We are proud of our Crest Health Center team for providing the best care anywhere. If you would like a tour or for more information about Crest Health Center, you can contact Shay Drew at sdrew@ridgecrestvillage.org or by calling 563-499-1558.