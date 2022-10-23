Ridgecrest Village: What is Lifecare?

At Ridgecrest Village we off different levels of care for those 62 and older. We have Independent, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Rehabilitation, and 24-hour nursing care all located on one campus. When you choose to live at Ridgecrest as an independent resident there are several financial options to consider. One is to lease an apartment or cottage month to month, knowing we have higher levels of care available if needed. We offer an 80% return of Capital* (which works well with long-term care insurance) Another option to consider is our Lifecare plan. Choosing our Lifecare plan helps control your future healthcare costs by keeping the monthly rate stable and predictable.

If you choose our Lifecare contract, you will pay a one-time entrance fee, based on the square footage of the apartment or cottage you choose, as well as a monthly maintenance fee. That monthly fee covers one daily meal, twice a month housekeeping, utilities, maintenance, security, and activities. It also includes transportation to and from doctors’ appointments and local stores. Should you need additional care, you have access to this care at a similar rate to what you paid when living independently. This helps to protect you from the ever-rising costs of long-term care on the open market.

When a couple chooses Lifecare and one needs a higher level of care, the Lifecare contract allows each person to live separately in the appropriate setting and still pay the same monthly fee as when they occupied the same dwelling. You are both located on the same campus just a short walk away from each other. Also, a portion of Lifecare expenses may be tax deductible as prepaid medical expenses, please consult your tax preparer for details.

A lifecare contract offers predictable costs and peace of mind knowing your future healthcare needs are met (restrictions apply). For more information on Lifecare, living at Ridgecrest Village, or to schedule a tour, call (563) 391-3430 or (563) 388-3563.

*With rental and 80% agreement the higher levels of care are at or near market rates.