Ridgecrest Village: What it is like living in Assisted Living at Ridgecrest Village?

Showing people around Ridgecrest Village retirement community is one of our favorite parts of working here. We speak to multiple people and as we do patterns evolve. We recently noticed that there is a general perception that assisted living community is very restricting. People worry they will be confined and in a small room with nothing to do. Since this is such strong misconception, I asked one of our residents of Oakwood Place assisted living, Marjaleen Soehl, to tell us her thoughts about living here. This is what she shared with me.

"Has it crossed your mind lately that you are possible a candidate for Assisted living? You might realize it but are dreading the “move”? Why? You have the mindset of the woman I have watched on the TV commercial for a life pendant. She claims by wearing the pendant “It will keep me out of Assisted Living”. Why would she put such a negative spin on such a positive situation?

I live in “Assisted Living” and let me tell you what I experience here. I am pampered beyond belief. Let me mention just a few of the benefits: I receive three meals a day, I don’t have to shop for my food or to prepare it, only partake of it. I do not have to do my laundry or make my bed daily. This cozy apartment pf mine is cleaned, and my sheets are changed once a week. This allows me the freedom to do as I wish.

They offer entertainment to me and my neighbors with musicians who perform for us. Speakers who educate us and craft activities. We are always having fun here, last week we had a beach party."

I refer to my apartment as my sanctuary, it is peaceful and calm. The community of residents I find to be uplifting and personable. I feel total contentment where I live and am blessed beyond measure.

I could not have said this better myself. Residents who reside in our assisted living are independent and are free to come and go as they like with as needed. I invite you to visit we would love to show you around too.