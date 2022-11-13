Ridgecrest Village: What your parents are not telling you.

You are not sure, you can’t put your finger on it, but you have the feeling your parents might be withholding information that may be vital to their health, safety, and general well-being. They might do this for several reasons. They may be embarrassed to admit their problems, fear your reaction, or the loss of their independence. It may be that they don’t want help or don’t recognize a situation as problematic. Here are some things you can look for to preempt problems.

Falls are the leading cause of injury, hospitalization, and even death among the elderly. These may be hidden due to a perceived loss of independence or fear of having to use a mobility aid like a wheelchair or walker.

Your parent may not tell you about new or increasing pain out of fear of having to take more medications, having to visit a doctor, or being afraid of receiving a new diagnosis.

Dizziness—can be caused by medical issues, including low blood pressure and medication side effects. This is a potentially dangerous problem that must be addressed. Feeling unsteady and lightheaded can contribute to serious mishaps like falls and car accidents.

Money can be a sore subject and a drop in income or savings can be an indicator of a bigger issue. If you see them cutting back on necessities such as food and medications. Sometimes the opposite holds true, and you may notice unnecessary, even unwise, purchases from shopping channels, catalogs, telemarketers, and direct mail. Gambling is another concern; many elders gamble out of boredom to fill their free time. Gambling can quickly get out of control and lead to serious financial troubles. Financial abuse is another cause of dwindling income. People including family members, caregivers, or hired help can ask for money, and seniors wanting to help or feeling obligated will give them money.

Part of helping aging parents is noticing little signs that not everything is as it should be.

Intervention in any of these issues may initially cause a negative reaction from your parents. However, in the long run, you may be able to help them avoid issues becoming even larger with detrimental results.