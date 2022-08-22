Ridgecrest Village: When is the best time to move to a retirement Community? Part 1

It is a common misconception that senior living communities are only for people of advanced age with health problems. Because there are many benefits to a retirement community, seniors are choosing to live in a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), like Ridgecrest Village at an earlier age.

Is there a perfect time or age to move into independent living? It varies from person to person, of course, but here are couple of reasons why moving sooner rather than later is often the best decision.

A maintenance-free lifestyle – This allows residents to enjoy each day to the fullest. No more mowing the lawn, shoveling snow, worrying about landscaping, home maintenance and housecleaning. Let’s face it life is just more enjoyable without the burdens of home care.

Financial Security - You may think that moving to CCRC is expensive. The fact is with the ever-rising costs of senior care and general cost of living, a CCRC can be a fiscally sound investment. If you choose our lifecare option* moving at a younger age ensures that you will have a predictable monthly fee after your entrance fee costs, so no matter the level of care you might need in the future. With lifecare you’re guaranteed to get that care at significantly less cost than on the open market. Plus, some of your healthcare may be tax deductible.

Safeguarding your health - One of the most important factors is a CCRC is that we have all levels of care and residents can transition to a higher level of care without having to get used to an entirely new environment.

*Options available are rental, Lifecare and 80% return of capital.

These are a couple of reason senior living can be more beneficial than aging in place. We will cover more next time, meanwhile if you have any questions, please feel free to contact Karen at 563-388-3563.