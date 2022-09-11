Ridgecrest Village: When is the best time to move to a retirement Community? Part 2

In the last article we discussed the benefits of moving to a retirement community at a younger age. We covered the following reasons: A maintenance-free lifestyle, financial security, safeguarding your health. Here are a couple more things to consider when wondering “What age is the best age to is more to a retirement community?”

Social well-being: All too often, seniors who age in place at home suffer from isolation as their social life declines. This kind of isolation can contribute to depression and other negative effects on your mental health. At Ridgecrest you’ll discover countless opportunities to socialize. Companionship is an important factor in successful aging, and the sooner you move to independent living, the more opportunities you’ll have to enjoy every minute of it.

Variety of life: We have a wide variety of people living independently at Ridgecrest Village. People who were teachers, engineers, military, and farmers to mention a few. There is always someone to converse with to join in events with and just be friends with. We have a variety of ages, residents in their 60s and one who is 101.

Maintaining independence: Who doesn’t want the ability to live independently for as long as possible? Studies show people who live in a retirement community live longer and healthier lives than those who age in place alone. With a wide variety of things to do, the services, and amenities in a retirement community you are free to spend your time exactly how you want, while keeping your mind sharp, body healthy and spirits up. Overall, the best age to move to independent living is the moment you’re ready to change your “must-do” list into your “want-to” do list. For questions or more information go to www.ridgecrestvillage.org or call Karen at (563) 388-3563.