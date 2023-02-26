This is a bittersweet note to all the readers of the articles I have written for Ridgecrest Village. After 3½ years of being the Director of Marketing I am retiring. Of course, this decision did not come lightly, and as my last day draws near it comes with many emotions. I have grown to know and love all our residents and they are like family to me.

At Ridgecrest when a resident moves in, Marketing is very involved, and we get to know them and their families. We understand and are respectful of what a monumental decision it is to make this move. Not only does it mean downsizing but also a whole new way of life in a new community. But our team and other residents soon fold them into the village, and they adapt quickly.

I have learned so many things while working here. The lessons are invaluable, and I am thankful to not only the team but to the many residents who supported me, became friends, called me out when they disagreed and taught me more than I can say. I have great respect for them and will miss them and it sounds like they will allow me to come back as a volunteer.

I will say to you, the reader, if you are looking for a wonderful place to live, please come learn about Ridgecrest Village and the many things it has to offer. It is one big happy family with a mix of people from a variety of backgrounds who blend to make a great community. We support each other and look out for one another. We are Christian based and have a full-time chaplain who is a source of support to many.

I am leaving our village in very capable hands and now I get to look forward to enjoying the things a working woman does not always make the time for.

I thank each of you for being loyal readers and to all our residents, thank you and I will miss you.