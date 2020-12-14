Should Davenport aldermen serve longer terms?

Davenport City Council members serve two-year terms. How does that impact the ability to carry out a long-term vision, such as a master plan?

Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, said short terms affect the capacity for elected officials to impact any long-term civic plan.

“About the time an alderman begins to understand the budget and how key departments function, they’re running for office again. The city is a vast and complex operation that requires deep knowledge of how things work to make sound decisions,” Carter said.

“Alderman deserve more time to get their arms around big plans to provide the better continuity and guidance each election cycle. Four-year staggered terms would provide a wide range of benefits to the Alderman, staff, and, most of all, the public.”

Kent Pilcher, president and owner of Estes Construction based in downtown Davenport, said changing to four-year terms "couldn't do anything but help."

"I think most successful, vibrant city governments have four-year terms. It's a real challenge to do anything very successful or exciting or bold when you have to turn around and run for re-election" every other year, Pilcher said.