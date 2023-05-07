Most older adults are lacking in the overall amount of protein they are eating. To demonstrate this, take your weight and multiply it by .82. This is roughly how many grams of protein you should be consuming daily. Are you anywhere close?

Protein is incredibly crucial for seniors, for multiple different reasons. By far the most important one is that protein helps to keep muscle and lean body mass high as you age. One of the highest correlations to longevity and increased quality of life through your later years, is the amount of muscle and lean body mass someone has. Because of this, it is crucial to keep protein a top priority in your diet. Let’s look at a few simple tips we can use to fit more protein into your diet.

● Try to have one serving of protein per meal.

● Focus on picking foods that are high in protein content: chicken, lean beef, pork, low fat dairy

● Use a protein supplement like protein powder or nutritional drinks when needed. These drinks are not harmful for you, unless you have pre existing kidney issues.

● Eat your protein before any other food in a meal (so you don’t get full on other items).

● Have protein-rich snacks handy and accessible in your pantry or fridge: eggs, low fat Greek yogurt, pre-made protein shakes, protein bars, string cheese.

● Meal prep a large portion of protein at the beginning of the week and use it as needed

for meals/snacks

● Make up for “missing” protein in one meal, by doubling it in the next meal.

In the end, getting extra protein in your diet doesn’t have to be tricky or complicated. All it takes is a little bit of planning and focus, and you’ll be well on your way! Try one or two of these tips, find out what works for you, and most importantly, be consistent.

Stay strong, keep moving, and do your body a favor (eat some more protein.)