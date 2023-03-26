The amount of people that come up to me and ask if squats are bad for your knees is too many to count. Unfortunately, many individuals who have some knee pain when squatting, blame the exercise and movement, and quit exercising and practicing this movement altogether. This can cause a huge amount of issues with overall strength, independence, and mobility as one ages. This article will give you some guidance on squatting with knee pain.

One of the first things I want to go over is the idea that squatting actually causes your knee pain. Pain of any type in the body is incredibly complex, and is usually due to a large amount of things. Blaming one specific movement like squatting, for example, as the reason for a specific pain in one portion of the body is a very hard thing to actually prove.

Usually the reason somebody has pain, when squatting in their knees, isn’t from the exercise itself, but rather how the movement is applied. For example, I would never have an individual who has been very sedentary for their entire life, try to do a barbell back squat on their first day with 200+ pounds. Instead, I would have them practice getting up and out of a chair numerous times with a slight boost. It would make sense that if I jumped this person into the back squat on day one, they would probably hurt themselves and have lots of pain, simply because their tissues and body are not strong enough and able to handle the load. The thing is, we are practicing squatting movements with both individuals. Back squats, and sit to stand are both the same movement (squatting), just applied differently, and based on current physical capabilities.

So when considering adding any type of exercise and movement into your workout routine, consider your current ability level, and what your body can handle easily, before jumping into something that is simply too much. Your bodies are very strong, adaptable, and resilient. However, they will not be strong, adaptable, and resilient, if you don’t give them the time to be. Exercise (and squatting,) is a long game that should be played for years. Instead of throwing all your chips on the first day, you should pace yourself and play within your means. If you want some ideas on how to add squats to your daily routine, simply start with some sit to stands. Practice getting up out of a chair, and sitting back down 10 times. Rest one minute, and repeat again. If this is easy, try to find a lower chair, and if it’s too hard, add some pillows to the chair to boost yourself up. Everyone can, and should, squat. What are you waiting for? Go do some squats!

