Bill Rodgers, Meb Keflezighi and Joan Benoit Samuelson sign autographs during the what was then called the ALCOA Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Iowa Friday July 24, 2015. The race is now sponsored by ALCOA's spin-off company, Arconic.
Bill Rodgers, Meb Keflezighi and Joan Benoit Samuelson sign autographs during the what was then called the ALCOA Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Iowa Friday July 24, 2015. The race is now sponsored by ALCOA's spin-off company, Arconic.
"It is a nationally known race," Assistant Race Director Michelle Juehring said. "We draw runners from across the United States as well as many countries,"
More importantly, the Bix is a Quad-Cities tradition. Families and high schools plan reunions around race weekend, Juehring said.
Here are three things Quad-Citians love about this race:
1. Why this year is special
The race marks its 45th year, and it's Race Director Ed Froehlich's 40th, and last, race. It's also Operations Director Helen Herminston's 30th and final year.
To honor Froehlich, this year's slogan is: "Give Ed a Shout." That's encourages past runners to return to be part of his last race, Juehring said. To register, visit Bix7.com.
The race starts at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 27, at Brady and 4th streets.
All finishers of both the 7-mile Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the Prairie Farms Quick Bix, the 2-mile course, will receive an anniversary medal, given out for each five-year anniversary of the Bix, which started in 1975.
And as always, what's been called the best post-race party in the country takes place in the Quad-City Times parking lot after the race, sponsored by Walmart.
2. Beat the Elite challenges a runner to beat the best
Sponsored by Isle Casino, one Quad-City runner gets a head-start against the rest of the pack, for a chance to beat some of the best runners in the world across the finish line.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Mallory Ashe, a three-time Bix 7 runner, will get that chance this year.
"We choose an athlete from random who has already registered by a certain date, and this year it was June 14," Juehring explained. Her head-start will be determined by previous Bix race times, or her time at the Bix at 6 training runs. "We try to be fair, but it's also competitive. When the gun goes off and everybody else is at the starting line at Brady Street, she may be at the three or four mile mark depending on speed."
If Ashe crosses the finish line before the first elite runner, she wins $2,500.
3. It's an iconic Quad-Cities experience.
No matter who runs or what event is done, Bix weekend is a time for everyone to celebrate the Quad-Cities. It's become the cultural touchstone for the community.
When else can you run alongside, or chat in a parking lot, with running legends like Bill Rodgers and Joan Benoit Samuelson? Or watch today's elite runners take to the course? Plus, the race takes on a festival atmosphere, with parties along the course, and what's considered one of the best after-parties in the running world in the Quad-City Times parking lot after the race.
"I love to run, I love to walk, I love community involvement. The Quad-City Times Bix 7 offers that here in Davenport, Iowa. I mean, the location could not be more beautiful," Juehring. "You look out there, there's a beautiful place to have a race."
The community involvement and support along the course also makes the Bix special, Juehring said, saying it rivals any major marathon. "It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it," she said. "People line the streets, there are parties going on, people are yelling and cheering."
Hundreds of photos from the 2018 Quad-City Times Bix 7