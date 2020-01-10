You are the owner of this article.
Things to know about Bald Eagle Days at Expo Center

Looking to celebrate the annual arrival of bald eagles to the Quad-Cities? Check out the annual Bald Eagle Days Environmental Fair and Wild Life Art Show, set for Jan. 10-12 at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

When and where

The Bald Eagle Days festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 10-12. It will be open to the public from 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. 

Get tickets

Admission costs $6 for adults and $1 for kids ages 6-15. Admission is free for kids 5 or younger. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, kids under the age of 15 get in for free with a paying adult. You can buy passes at the door or by visiting qccaexpocenter.com/bald-eagle-event.html.

Biggest around

The Bald Eagle Days celebration hosted in Rock Island has been dubbed the largest event of its kind in the Midwest. In previous years, about 20,000 people have attended the festivities at the expo center.

What to see

Over these three days, the 60,000-square-foot expo center will transform into an indoor wildlife exhibit. There will be live eagle programs, live bird of prey demonstrations and more than 100 display booths with information on outdoors-related organizations.

New sights

You’ll get the chance to see plenty of animals foreign to the Midwest. Jim Nesci and Big Run Wolf Ranch are both returning in 2020, and the event will feature a 10-foot alligator. 

Show times

Here's the schedule for wildlife shows happening in the auditorium at the expo center: 

Friday

4:30 p.m. Incredible Bats

5:30 p.m. Birds of Prey

6:30 p.m. Big Run Wolf Ranch

Saturday

10:30 a.m. Jim Nesci

11:30 a.m. Birds of Prey

12:30 p.m. Big Run Wolf Ranch

1:30 p.m. Jim Nesci

2:30 p.m. Birds of Prey

3:30 p.m. Big Run Wolf Ranch

4:30 p.m. Jim Nesci

5:30 p.m. Birds of Prey

6:30 p.m. Big Run Wolf Ranch

Sunday

10:30 a.m. Incredible Bats

11:30 a.m. Birds of Prey

12:30 p.m. Big Run Wolf Ranch

1:30 p.m. Incredible Bats

2:30 p.m. Birds of Prey

3:30 p.m. Big Run Wolf Ranch

Focus on conservation and kids

One of the overlying missions of Bald Eagle Days is conserving the area’s natural resources, most notably the Mississippi River. The annual event also serves as a field trip opportunity for many area schools. Bus loads of schoolchildren typically visit Bald Eagle Days and for many of them, it's their first sighting of snakes, monkeys, hawks, owls and eagles.

