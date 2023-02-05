One of the topics I cannot talk about enough is a type of contract we refer to as “Lifecare.”

No one ever thinks they will need long-term care, yet 70% of retirees will need some type of long-term care. Today the average monthly rate for assisted living is $5,100/per single and $7,100/per couple. The average monthly cost of long-term care is between $8,000 and $10,000 per resident. It is no wonder that many worry about outliving their savings. This is where Life care can help.

There are different types of Lifecare Contracts associated with a CCRC (continuing care retirement community) Ridgecrest Village is the only community in the Quad Cities that offers a “Type A Lifecare contract”. This contract states that a single resident pays a one-time entrance fee (based on the square footage of the residence you choose). Then you pay a monthly fee, let’s say that the monthly fee is $3,600* for an independent apartment. Then when you need a higher level of care you don’t pay the average cost of assisted living or long-term care. You pay the same $3,600 you paid when you lived in independent living (plus 2 extra meals a day). With long-term care rather than pay between $8,000 and $10,000, you continue to pay $3,600 per month. So basically, you pay the same monthly fee* no matter what level of care you need.

Now let’s factor that into a couple – a couple moves to Ridgecrest and choses Lifecare. They pay the one-time entrance fee + a second-person fee and a monthly fee - let’s say the monthly fee is $4,600. No matter where they move on campus or what level of care, they need they still pay $4,600 - the same rate as when they lived in independent living, even if they both need long-term care. This can be incredible financial savings.

*Monthly fees given are for example only but are a fair representation of a mid-sized independent apt at Ridgecrest. Higher levels of care require 2 extra meals a day which is not included in the Lifecare contract.